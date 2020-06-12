1. Working from home isn’t as glamorous as I thought
I, like many others, used to dream of how amazing it’d be to work from home. No morning traffic, any dress code goes and no one to distract me all sounded like a dream. Unfortunately, I’ve realized the fantasy of working remotely is better than living it. For example, today my wifi abruptly gave out in the middle of a work meeting while I was talking. Other problems include: Roofers coming unannounced for loud all-day construction, the temptation to eat seven Jolly Ranchers in a row, and outlandish neighbors running around screaming (yes, all of this actually happened). Not to mention that the longer I do it, the lonelier it proves to be. I miss seeing the other reporters’ smiling faces every morning and hearing my editor’s funny stories randomly to break up the day. Sometimes you have to lose something to appreciate it.
2. How much money I spend on going out
Wow, another week went by and I didn’t drain out my checking account before pay day? I suddenly found myself with more money than normal. Still, I’d rather spend what I can on experiences to create memories. Looking at my past transactions shows no signs of life, other than the groceries I ordered from Walmart.
3. There’s always another way
Versatility has been key during a time like this. Companies have figured out ways for employees to work remotely, schools started offering online classes and restaurants started offering curbside pickup. The world was forced to change how everything runs to accommodate for new regulations, and it has. Just when you think something is impossible, we find a way to make it work.
4. If you’re bored then you’re boring
Finding entertainment used to be easy. Though it might take a little more effort to find now, there’s still plenty to do. I’ve been spending a lot of time editing photos for fun and playing card games with my roommate. With indoor hobbies, online events and contact-free services like Marcus Twin Creek Cinemas’ drive-in movies or the Omaha Storm Chasers’ drive-in fireworks shows, there’s always something to do.
5. We always want what we can’t have
With gyms closed, more people are working out outside. It seems many who didn’t work out before suddenly want to now that they can’t as easily. I’m not judging; I was one of them. I’ve also seen more people outside than ever before, even not working out, and rebelling by going to closed parks to congregate. People wanted everything closed for safety, and once it was, people wanted everything open again. It’s human nature to want what we can’t have.
6. Art is important
As a writer, I already knew how important the arts are, but I didn’t realize how much. Just think. What’s been getting you through this difficult time of isolation? Most people, like myself, would probably say Netflix or another streaming service. I’ve used this extra time to finally watch “The Office.” Every show needs writers, actors, musicians, make-up artists and set designers. Even the streaming platforms were created by a designer to get the layout, logo, fonts and colors just right. The list goes on and on, and that’s just one form of media. Everyone staying sane by reading, playing video games or checking out cool photos on Instagram should have a new appreciation for the importance of art. It’s not only a great distraction, but it connects people and allows creators to express themselves.
7. Having extra time won’t make me do the dishes
“I don’t need a dishwasher,” I told myself when I moved into my apartment. “Doing the dishes is so quick and easy.” That’s true, but it hasn’t stopped me from procrastinating the dishes stacked in my sink. Sometimes, we tell ourselves we don’t have enough time for something, when the truth is we just don’t have enough motivation. I could do chores, or I could find out what happens between Jim and Pam. Usually I choose the latter.
8. Everything is temporary
While the world is starting to reopen, I’ve realized just how temporary everything is. Though quarantine felt like it dragged on, it was really just a small moment in time. The life we knew before the pandemic is forever gone, and the new world will continue to change. Normalcy is fleeting. Lives were lost; jobs were lost. Once we get into a routine, there will always be something that comes and messes it up. Tomorrow will look entirely different from today, and today already looks so different from yesterday.
9. Crisis brings out the worst in people
Even as a member of the media, keeping up with the news these days has been difficult. It seems like every story is negative (even though it’s not; see 10). The most obvious: the blatant racism exhibited by some officers of the Minneapolis Police Department and the subsequent riots. More examples include Senator Ben Sasse’s distasteful commencement speech and people spitting on others or otherwise refusing to follow basic safety protocols. I’ve seen more and more social media arguments lately over ridiculous posts. It seems like everyone is going insane.
10. ... But it also brings out the best
While it seems like everyone is going insane, the truth is there’s just as many people doing amazing things. It’s easy to focus on the bad right now. We can’t let that overpower the great people doing great things. More than $20,000 was raised for the Sarpy County Town and Country Humane Society during Omaha Gives! this year. It’s incredible that so many people gave what they could to them and many others during this time of financial uncertainty. So many businesses are giving back as well, like Roma Italian Restaurant giving away meals to elderly people in the community. During the mask shortage, so many in our area stepped up and put their sewing skills to use. From drive-by parades to virtual celebrations, people are doing what they can to come together and make this community great during difficult times.