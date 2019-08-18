Candis Gevien (Nelson) Cleeton Schoenheit
DNA Ends 40 Year Search
Adopted at 6 weeks old and raised in California. She started searching for her birth parents at the age of 17. She registered on all adoption sites. On Dec. 26, 2016 she submitted to Ancestry DNA in California. Then in August 2017 a match showed up with Mark and Troy Nelson in Nebraska as cousins. Mark listed grandparents on Ancestry. Then Candy followed obituaries until finding a brother, Jewell Nelson, in California. She then contacted Jewell's son Jeff. They had a private DNA taken and it matched Candy and Jeff as brother and sister, having the same father, Jewell Nelson. A big 60th anniversary celebration for Leona and Virgil Nelson of Omaha gave her an opportunity to meet 90 plus family members. Candy and her husband Fred were overwhelmed with all their new cousins. Virgil and Leona would like to say thanks for all who made this celebration a success.
