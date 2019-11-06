At 10, Pieper Roeder is a veteran of the theater. She’s been performing on Omaha stages since age 6. She hit it big in 2019 with a featured role as Little Girl in the critically acclaimed “Ragtime” at the Omaha Community Playhouse.
A reviewer for Broadway World called Pieper a “pint-sized pro” with “adorable” stage presence as the daughter of a central character in the musical.
“I probably learned that I am a better actress when I’m working with others, and not just working by myself,” Pieper says.
Rehearsing her lines at home in front of family, she says, was more nerve-racking than being on the OCP stage.
Pieper’s mom, Lauren Roeder, says the “Ragtime” storyline of three divergent groups of people who intersect in New York in the early 1900s had a powerful impact on her family, both on and off stage. Audiences everywhere can relate. “It has opened the door for so many conversations that are hard … but important.”
Broadway World’s headline got it right: “‘Ragtime’ Packs a Punch.”
“Talent is talent, no matter where you are,” says Artistic Director Kimberly Faith Hickman. “I’m dazzled daily by the talent here.”
