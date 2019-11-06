Innovative educational experiences throughout greater Omaha are enlightening and engaging young minds like never before. Our mindset: Dream big and go for it — no coasting allowed. Here’s a sampling of the excitement — and national attention — our educators and community partners are generating within the walls of our schools and beyond them.
E-dapting for the 21st century
Old school: Face-to-face instruction that encourages interpersonal communication and other soft skills.
New school: Google Classrooms, blended courses and e-learning on snow days.
Omaha’s nationally recognized Millard Public Schools are engaged in a 21st-century balancing act – a melding of new-school and old-school concepts to cultivate the next generation of workers.
“Businesses tell us the skills that students need most are problem solving, reasoning and collaboration,” says Dr. Heather Phipps, associate superintendent for the school district.
Every student has access to technology, including laptops for middle and high school students, iPads for third- through fifth-graders and classroom iPads for kindergarten through second grade.
The online experience includes Google Classrooms in which students can retrieve information from and submit information to their teachers online, as well as a growing number of “flipped” classrooms in which the bulk of instruction happens at home via a teacher’s online video and actual class time is devoted to application, with the teacher right there for questions and re-teaching.
Last winter, Millard rolled out snow day e-learning. Secondary school teachers posted lectures and assignments for students to complete at home during a snow day.
In 2020, the district will debut blended (face-to-face and online) courses in U.S. government and college-level algebra and writing for seniors at Millard North, South and West.
“When our students leave us, we want them to be college and career ready,” Phipps says. “A lot of their training is going to come online – it does for all of us. The more opportunities we can give them to learn the way they’re going to learn in the real world, the better.”
Selfie-power
At Karen Western Elementary School, good lighting and filters don’t make a good selfie, but confidence does.
For the 2019-2020 academic year, sixth-grade teacher Sara Conahan has implemented the theme of “Believe in Your Selfie” to help boost students’ self-confidence.
“I was trying to find something fresh that would be relatable to this upper grade,” Conahan says. “They all have phones. They all know what a selfie is, so we are trying to tie their social world with their school world.”
As students complete projects they are proud of, Conahan is having them take selfies with their work for a special bulletin board in the classroom.
“My goal is to fill that (board) with positive self-images of the kids,” Conahan says. “It’s really important we pump them up, but my goal is for them to pump themselves up.”
A game-changer
The Rose Theater has stood out for decades for its artistic vision in mounting high-quality stage productions geared toward young audiences. Now it’s expanding its work to create one of the nation’s largest artistic instructional spaces for young people.
The project will transform the former Gordmans building at 120th Street and West Center Road, a 27,000-square-foot space.
The renovated facility builds on the Rose’s educational offerings with classrooms, studios, a full-size rehearsal studio and a 200-seat performance space.
Matthew Gutschick, the Rose artistic director, calls the project “a game-changer in theater education.”
We call it a great example of the vitality and ambition in Omaha’s arts community.
Summer of discovery
Audrey Mugisha admits that he had barely looked under the hood of a car before starting his summer internship with Woodhouse Ford.
The Benson High School senior was among 28 students in a program piloted by the Avenue Scholars Foundation and the Millard Public Schools.
The goal is to expose more high school students to career opportunities and in the process help Nebraska attract, retain and develop talent in fields where need is particularly high.
Avenue Scholars has long been involved in setting up internships for the 800-plus Omaha-area youths — including Mugisha — it mentors annually, most of whom come from backgrounds of generational poverty.
But those internships have typically been assigned only after the students are out of high school and into some type of post-secondary school or training program.
When businesses said they could benefit from exposing young people to internships and career options earlier, Avenue Scholars and the Millard schools teamed up to start the Youth, Business & Community Internship Program.
“It’s a win-win” says Cindy Ciadek, program coordinator for Avenue Scholars. “The students get this amazing exposure to these businesses they didn’t even know existed. And the businesses are all thrilled to have our interns there and to share what they do.”
Infusion of inclusion
The Archdiocese of Omaha rolled out inclusion special education services at St. Robert Bellarmine and St. Pius X/St. Leo Catholic Schools with the start of the 2019-2020 academic year. The services are being offered through a partnership with Madonna School & Community-Based Services.
The initiative is a significant new venture for the archdiocese and Madonna, one that officials say is likely to spread to other schools.
Research is clear about the benefits of inclusion, Madonna President Jon Burt says, citing the intellectual and social development of both the special education child and his neurotypical peers.
Make, hack, build
Technology library. High-tech workshop. Innovation playground. Do Space is all of that and more, and every bit of it is free for the community. The nonprofit, which turns five years old in 2020, offers unfettered access to robust hardware and advanced software, all powered by an ultra-fast gigabit of bandwidth, a 3-D lab with advanced modeling and printing capabilities, and more than 50 hours of classes every month. Have tech skills to share? Make, hack, build as a volunteer.
Stretching, growing together
When it came time to find a preschool program for her 3-year-old twins, Kendra Ely wanted the right fit. Like other families, she and her husband were looking for small class sizes and caring teachers who would help their kids grow and get ready for kindergarten. But they had an extra consideration, too.
One of their twins, LJ, has Down syndrome. His sister, Harper, does not. They decided on the Underwood Hills Early Childhood Learning Center, where inclusive classrooms combine students with disabilities and those without. Underwood Hills, part of the Westside Community Schools district, uses a peer model program that pairs kids with different abilities so they can learn from one another.
“It really fosters and nurtures a sense of belonging for all students,” says teacher Kate Staples.
Bellevue, Elkhorn and Omaha, among other districts, have similar preschool programs.
