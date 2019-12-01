Dan Worth, FAIA, principal with BVH Architecture in Lincoln, won AIA Nebraska’s highest individual honor at its November gala for distinguished work in historic preservation.
Worth, winner of the 2019 Harry F. Cunningham Gold Medal for Architectural Excellence in Nebraska, has more than 240 historic preservation projects with the National Park Service to his credit. They include the St. Louis Gateway Arch, the Harry S Truman House in Missouri, the William Jefferson Clinton Birthplace in Arkansas and the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota, just to name a few.
Perhaps most notable in Nebraska is the exterior restoration of the State Capitol, for which Worth developed a unique scientific approach to uncovering and remediating damage to the limestone facade.
Worth’s efforts also have resulted in the restoration of other notable Nebraska landmarks such as the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud, the Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer in Grand Island, Arbor Lodge State Historical Park in Nebraska City, the William Jennings Bryan House in Lincoln and the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center in Chadron.
AIA Nebraska also recognized Lowell Berg, AIA, of Lincoln, for his service as AIA Nebraska State Government representative for 13 years, in addition to two terms as AIA Nebraska president. Berg was hailed as an exceptional leader and advocate for government affairs issues impacting the architecture profession in Nebraska. He is a part-time senior principal at The Clark Enersen Partners, after 29 years as the firm’s president.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.