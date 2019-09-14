LINCOLN — The forecast looks relatively clear for Saturday night's game.

There's a 15% chance of rain in the forecast from 5 p.m. through 10 p.m. It rises to 20% at 11 p.m. The forecast calls for about 84 degrees at kickoff.

Nebraska's last scheduled night home game — against Akron last season — was rained out.

East of Lincoln, the Iowa-Iowa State game had a delayed start due to storms. It went into another lightning delay around 4:45 p.m.

» The Nebraska-Northern Illinois broadcast will begin on FS1.

Due to that second lightning delay in Iowa-Iowa State, which is currently airing on FS1, the Husker game was moved for the start.

» Scott Frost has been a head coach for four seasons.

Since his first year at UCF in 2016, his offenses average about 33 points per game through the first two games of the season.

This current offense ranks fourth out of his four teams in first downs, total plays per game and yards per rush through two games. NU is running for just 3.05 yards per pop, with just 17 first downs per game. They also average 372.5 yards per game (third-worst among Frost’s teams).

In year two at UCF, the Knights scored 49.5 points in the first two contests, with 512 total yards per game, 24 first downs and 4.9 yards per rush.

Northern Illinois gives up 26.5 points per game

» Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is tied for third in the country with three fumbles through two games. He was near the bottom of the country last year in that stat as well.

He has not, however, thrown any pick-sixes in his short career.

Last time these two teams played, Northern Illinois scored 14 points on interceptions returned for touchdowns. NIU won 21-17.

» This is Nebraska’s first home night game under Frost (if you don't count that canceled Akron game). It is the first night game in Memorial Stadium since the Ohio State game in 2017.

Nebraska lost that game 56-14, with most of the stadium empty by the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Nebraska has won 20 of the last 22 night home games.

» Saturday will be Frost’s 15th career game as Nebraska’s head coach.

He currently has a 5-9 record.

Here are the records of the previous seven head coaches through 15 games:

Bill Jennings: 3-12

Bob Devaney: 12-3

Tom Osborne: 11-3-1

Frank Solich: 11-4

Bill Callahan: 9-6

Bo Pelini: 11-4

Mike Riley: 8-7