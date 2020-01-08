You might think that Hyundai had plugged every possible niche in its utility-vehicle lineup. The new 2020 Venue clearly shows that wasn’t the case.
After introducing the range-topping eight-passenger Palisade for the 2019 model year, Hyundai is addressing the small end of the lineup with the sub-compact Venue. It slots below the Kona — another relative newbie — and joins what becomes an eight-model lineup of wagons and hatchbacks that also includes the Tucson, Santa Fe, Veloster, Elantra GT and Nexo Fuel Cell.
The made-in-Korea Venue is currently sold in other countries, which likely explains why it has a distinctively international appearance. Many other Hyundai models are styled in the United States. Still, the tall roofline and generously sized windshield and side and rear glass play to the Venue’s practical nature.
The body lines are crisp and the front and rear overhangs are minimal, which suggests that the Venue is ready to play beyond where the pavement ends. That territory remains outside the little Hyundai’s comfort zone since all-wheel drive is not available. Not that it should be of great concern for buyers of more basic transportation since other competing models, most notably the similarly sized and shaped Nissan Kicks, are also strictly front-wheel drive.
The Venue provides a decent amount of space despite being 5 inches shorter than the Kona. The Venue is only about an inch narrower, but it’s slightly taller and has nearly the same amount of stowage room behind the rear seat (with the height-adjustable cargo floor in the lowered position).
Where the Venue ultimately falls short is in maximum roominess with the rear seat folded forward. The Kona has an advantage of nearly 45 percent. The Venue is, however, spacious enough to comfortably seat four adults, and five in a pinch.
The dashboard is a paragon of simplicity with easy-to-use knobs and switches for the audio and climate controls. The standard 8-inch touch-screen is propped up between twin air vents. The speedometer and tachometer, separated by a small info screen, are clearly marked and easy to read. Instead of an electronic parking brake, note the old-school manual handle.
The Venue has just one engine choice: The 1.6-liter four-cylinder is rated at 121 horsepower and 113 pound-feet of torque. Although not particularly potent, the output is typical of other category members. It also only has about 2,600 pounds of curb weight to move around.
A six-speed manual transmission comes with the base SEL trim, while a continuously variable transmission (CVT) is optional.
Fuel economy with the CVT is rated at 30 mpg in the city, 34 on the highway and 32 combined. With the manual, the numbers are 27/35/30.
Along with saving money at the pumps, the Venue has an economical base price of $18,350 (including destination fees). That gets you the manual-transmission SE. The CVT adds $1,100. Content includes air conditioning and basic power-operated functions, plus a four-speaker audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Also included is forward-collision intervention with pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist and driver attention warning.
The SEL comes with climate control, roof rails and 15-inch alloy wheels. (Steel wheels are standard.) Among the extras for the SEL is a power sunroof, navigation system, heated front seats, front and rear LED lighting, 17-inch wheels and blind spot detection with rear cross-traffic warning.
There’s also an SEL Denim Package with two-tone paint and — you guessed it — denim-cloth-trimmed seats.
Although the Venue doesn’t qualify for size-large family duty, as a short-haul commuter/grocery getter, it checks off most boxes and just might be your kind of niche.
