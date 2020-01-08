Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 TO 40 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...PERIODS OF MODERATE TO OCCASIONALLY HEAVY SNOW AND STRONG NORTH WINDS WILL RESULT IN REDUCED VISIBILITY AND DETERIORATING ROAD CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&