The Papillion-La Vista boys were able to knock down their free throws late in this one and survived the upset bid from Gretna at home in overtime, 55-52.
Chase Lett was able to provide an early jolt for the Monarchs, knocking down two three-pointers in the first half. Papio led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter after two Preston Kellogg free throws.
Papio stretched the lead to 16-9 to open the second quarter and then 19-9 after a Owen McLaughlin three-pointer. Ely Doble got the Dragons back on the board, making the score 19-11.
“We scouted them and we have been pretty good defensively all year,” Papio head coach Dan Moore said about the fast start. “They have three really good shooters, 52, 24 and 4, so we tried to sag off the other two guys. Coach Feeken is a really good coach, a good friend of mine, and he went shooters so we either had to have our big sag off and not guard a shooter or go small.
“We were both constantly chess matching each other.”
A Ty Perkins three cut the Papio lead to five and 19-14 was the score heading into the half.
“I thought our second and third efforts were good,” Gretna head coach Brad Feeken said about the first half. “I thought that bothered them a little bit. We have guys who are pretty quick and we have shooters.”
Gretna came out of the half and cut the lead to two, then a Preston Kellogg jump shot made the score 21-17 Papio.
Ely Doble was able to convert in the lane once again, making the score 22-19.
A Papio three made the score 25-19.
With the score 27-24 Papio, Doble made a nice move, spinning to the hoop and converting.
The Monarchs answered with a Kyle Ingwerson three-pointer and Doble converted for the Dragons again, making the score 30-28 Monarchs with 3:02 left in the third quarter.
Clay Frost split a pair of free throws for Gretna and cut the Papio lead to one.
Hershal Vuksich knocked down a three to give Gretna a 32-31 lead. Kyle Ingwerson answered on the other end to give the Monarchs a 33-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
To open the fourth, Perkins knocked down a three for Gretna. Papio’s Luke Lindenmeyer answered on the other end.
With the score 39-35 Monarchs, Joey Hylok hit a three-pointer from the wing to give extend the Monarch lead to seven.
Papio extended the lead to 44-38, then a Doble three-pointer from the corner cut that lead in half.
Gretna cut the lead to one point with 46.9 seconds left. Papio’s Owen McLaughlin was then fouled on the inbound play. He split the free throws.
Clay Frost drove to the hoop with 30 seconds left to tie the game up at 45. Papio had a look to win the game but the shot did not fall and the game moved to overtime.
Joey Hylok knocked down two free throws top open the overtime period and give the Monarchs a 47-45 lead.
With 1:27 left in the game, Owen McLaughlin knocked down a pair of free throws to extend the Papio lead to four.
To keep the trend going, Clay Frost split a pair of free throws to make it 49-46
Luke Lindenmeyer converted on the other end to extend the Papio lead to five. Gretna missed a three on the ensuing possession but Hershal Vuksich crashed the glass hard, snagging the offensive rebound and getting the ball to Ely Doble, allowing Doble an opportunity for an and-one.
The free throw was missed and Preston Kellogg came down with the board. He was fouled and hit both free throws to make the score 53-48. Gretna answered quickly on the other end on a layup from Doble. The score was 53-50 with 33.5 seconds left in the game.
On the ensuing Papio possession, McLaughlin was fouled and split his free throws, making the score 54-50 Monarchs.
Ely Doble scored on the other end to make it 54-52 Papio. Preston Kellogg split a par of free throws with four seconds left and Gretna had an opportunity to tie it at the buzzer, but the shot just barely missed and the Monarchs survived 55-52.
Joey Hylok finished with 13 points while Owen McLaughlin added 12 points and five assists.
“We practice situations all the time but you have to be in them,” Moore said. “Be in the fire and it was a great crowd, fun atmosphere. I was proud of our guys. We made some free throws down the stretch, talked and guarded pretty decent down the stretch.”
“We just have to stay the course,” Feeken said. “I know its hurting and I know it’s hard for them, but we have done some good things and we are close but we need about 5-6 percent and that’s what we talk about. When you go 4-for-10 from the free throw line in an overtime loss it stings a little bit.
“The one thing we are happy with is how we are competing. We are there, we are close but we have to get over the top.”
Papio takes on Bellevue West nest week. The Thunderbirds are currently ranked third in Class A and will be a great test for the Monarchs.
“That’s a good challenge,” Moore said. “You don’t want to play teams you are going to beat by a lot you want to pay teams you are going to compete with. Bellevue West is going to compete for a state title and hopefully we are I that mix of 8-10 teams that can get hot and do it.
“This team has been really good about practicing hard. We are in a good place and we have played tough competition and you aren’t going to win them all but you have to stay in the fight and stay consistent as a team.”
Papio moves to 11-7 and Gretna is 6-10 thus far on the season.
Papillion-La Vista 74, Omaha Bryan 39 — The Monarchs used 19-4 advantage in the second quarter to run away with this win over the Bears.
Joey Hylok led the Monarchs in scoring with 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting. Matt Adamek added 10 points and five rebounds off the bench for Papio. 11 Papio players recorded points in this contest.
Gretna 56, Lincoln Northeast 49 - The Dragons were able to bounce back after the overtime loss to Papio by taking down the Rockets of Lincoln Northeast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.