Willow Slough tips

Hunting: The east side of the slough is full of cattails, making it a magnet for pheasants wanting to escape a late-season snow and for hunters looking for late-season roosters.

Summer: Bug spray is strongly advised.

If driving from Omaha: Take Highway 92 east and turn south on County Highway M16. Go 10 miles to Ellington Avenue and head east a quarter mile.