Willow Slough Wildlife Area is quiet now, if you don’t count the chorus of bullfrogs croaking at full throat.

The popular 600-acre marsh in northeast Mills County, 35 miles southeast of Omaha, has been drawing duck, goose and deer hunters from southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska since it was acquired in 1959.

But after the hunting seasons close, it turns more tranquil. Until now.

Pull onto its west access lane, and the miles of corn and beans give way to towering cottonwood trees. Nervous deer bound away and mourning doves are quick to take wing.

Walk down the concrete boat ramp to the 150-acre marsh, and frogs leap to the safety of the water.

Its west edge is covered with broad-leafed lotus in full bloom, hiding birds and bullfrogs looking to score an easy meal. The water surface is smooth as glass.

“I see a lot of potential here for kayaking, hiking and bird watching,” said Matt Dollison, wildlife management biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Hikers could use the 2-mile-long dike or the access lane for a hill-free experience. With its location near the Missouri River, Willow Slough attracts a large number of bird species and waterfowl during the spring and fall migration.

Dollison has been responsible for managing Willow Slough the past five years. He has watched it evolve.

He partnered with the Pottawattamie County Pheasants Forever chapter to clear 29 acres of invasive bush honeysuckle near the southwest access lane. Native prairie plants, such as prairie blazing star, returned. He plans to expand the reclaimed prairie to the east by removing more bush honeysuckle and cottonwood trees.

“Pheasants Forever has been a really good partner on this project,” he said.

This same reclaimed prairie was once home to a small, isolated population of western massasauga rattlesnakes, last found here in 2007 by a professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

“There are a lot of rumors about snakes out here, most of which are not correct with regards to safety,” Dollison said. “The western massasauga is a really docile snake, and we’re not even sure if it’s still here.”

Marshes support all kinds of life, from the smallest insects to the top of the food chain predator.

A great blue heron shares a muskrat hut with the resident architect. The heron enjoys a mid-morning fish snack on one side, while the muskrat is chomping on a cattail on the other.

It is also home to wood ducks, cedar wax wings, green herons, bitterns, pileated woodpeckers, painted turtles, northern shrikes and more. A bald eagle nests there and a peregrine falcon has been spotted. Dollison counted 125 muskrat huts last year.

The primary purpose of Willow Slough is for waterfowl, but it occasionally provides bluegill and bass fishing.

“It is somewhere to go to get out to nature and you are not going to find that many people there,” Dollison said. “It’s not that far from the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area.”

