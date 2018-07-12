LINCOLN, Neb. — Zachary Welch of Ainsworth and Oren Smith of Parsons, Kansas, have been drawn as lottery winners of two Super Tag multispecies big game permits. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission drew the names July 10.

Frank Nemeth of Chadron and Gary West of Ridge Spring, South Carolina have been drawn as winners of the Combo multispecies big game permits.

The Super Tag and Combo permits are valid in 2018 and 2019. The Super Tag bag limit is one elk, one antelope, one deer and two turkeys. The Combo bag limit is one antelope, one deer and two turkeys. The permits are valid in open seasons with appropriate equipment.

Welch had one of 1,536 Nebraska resident entries in the single-entry Super Tag lottery. Smith had five of 2,163 entries (1,127 residents and 1,036 nonresidents) in the multiple-entry Super Tag lottery.

In the multiple-entry Combo lottery, Nemeth had three of the 465 entries for the resident permit, and West had one of the 322 entries for the nonresident permit.

