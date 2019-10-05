Emily Eilers of Wayne hit 35 of 40 targets to win the overall championship at the Nebraska Youth Smallbore Silhouette Invitational at Pressey Wildlife Management Area south of Broken Bow.

High boy winner Gavin Carrizales of Scottsbluff had the second-highest score of the day at 34. High girl winner Megan Vrbka of Staplehurst had a 33.

The overall team championship went to the Western Nebraska Shooting Sports 4-H team of Scottsbluff, which hit 119 of 160 targets. Team members are Carrizales, Austin Rahmig, Danika Bohl and Laney Bohl.

Individual Awards

State Champion: Emily Eilers, Wayne, 35 of 40

High Girl: 1. Megan Vrbka, Staplehurst, 33; 2. Danika Bohl, Mitchell, 30; 3. Lilly Hanley, Lincoln, 30. High Boy: 1. Gavin Carrizales, Scottsbluff, 34; 2. Wyatt Hebbert, Ashby, 33; 3. Braden Hiser, Seward, 33. Class B: 1. James Simpson, Wayne, 33; 2. Cort West, Merna, 30; 3. Ethan Wooldrik, West Point, 30. Light Scope: 1. Colby Harris, Broken Bow, 28; 2. Troy Kirkpatrick, Broken Bow, 27; 3. Shawn Zellmer, Pierce, 27. Senior Division: 1. Andrew Borgelt, Wisner, 29; 2. Nicklaus Busse, St. Paul, 29; 3. Kaitlynn Pavel, York, 29. Unclassified: 1. Laney Bohl, Mitchell, 27; 2. Courtney Kastens, Anselmo, 25; 3. Blake Schroeder, Kearney. Heavy Scope: 1. Sadye Glendy, Broken Bow, 27; 2. Dylan Glendy, Broken Bow, 27; 3. Risken Dawson, O’Neill, 27. Junior Division: 1. Austin Rahmig, Gering, 28; 2. Andrew Enns, Holmesville, 28; 3. Taggett Nilsen, Hazard, 27. Light Iron: 1. Matthew Dailey, Thedford, 17; 2. Tanner Kudera, Battle Creek, 14; 3. Ethan Pepiernik, Ord, 10. Novice Division: 1. Jacee Christian, Omaha, 16

Novice Light Scope: 1. Joel Finney, Merna, 11

Heavy Iron: 1. McKenna Darby, Pleasanton, 22

Novice Light Iron: 1. Matthew Koelling, Ord, 9

Team Awards

Overall High Score: Western Nebraska Shooting Sports, Scottsbluff (Austin Rahmig, Danika Bohl, Gavin Carrizales, Laney Bohl), 119 of 160. 4-H Division: 1. 10X, Seward (Braden Hiser, Cabe Schluckebier, Megan Vrbka, Zack Vrbka), 113; 2. Cuming County Sharpshooters, 104; 3. Wayne County Sharp Shooters, 98. School Division: 1. 50-50 Glendy Homeschool Academy, Broken Bow (Bereket Glendy, Dylan Glendy, Eyerusalem Glendy, Sadye Glendy) 91; 2. Anselmo-Merna, 91; 3. Litchfield No. 2, 51. Open Division: 1. Open No. 1 (Kaitlynn Pavel, Wyatt Anderson, Wyatt Benzel, Wyatt Hebbert), 85; 2. Spectacular Shooters, 85; 3. Custer County, 83

Antlerless season opportunities

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is offering antlerless deer hunting opportunities within Eugene T. Mahoney and Platte River State Parks as well as Schramm Park State Recreation Area.

Successful applicants will be issued a special access permit that allows them to hunt antlerless deer in designated areas of a park on certain dates, using specific equipment. Successful applicants must attend an orientation session in order to receive the access permit.

Applications, limited to one per person, will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. If more applications are received than can be accommodated, a drawing will be held Nov. 5.

Hunters may obtain an application at OutdoorNebraska.org or by calling Mahoney State Park at 402-944-2523, ext. 7122; Platte River SP at 402-234-2217; Schramm Education Center at 402-332-3901; or the Lincoln district Game and Parks office at 402-471-5431. Individual, mentor and buddy applications are available.

Legal equipment at Mahoney and Platte River State Parks are archery and muzzleloaders. The legal equipment at Schramm Park SRA is archery.

Successful applicants will be assigned a hunting period at a park, according to their preference. Hunting sites for disabled hunters will be available at Mahoney.

Only antlerless deer will be allowed for harvest. Appropriate deer permits for archery hunters are: statewide archery, antlerless-only Season Choice Wahoo or statewide youth. Muzzleloader hunters must have either an antlerless-only Season Choice Wahoo or a statewide youth permit. Some permits are limited and may sell out prior to these park hunts.

Orientation sessions will be Nov. 26 at the Schramm Education Center for archers and Dec. 17 for muzzleloaders. Both begin at 7 p.m. For more information, contact the Lincoln district office or the parks.

Mahoney tower closed

The Walter Scott Jr. Observation Tower and surrounding trails at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park are closed temporarily because of construction.

The closure will accommodate the painting of the tower and Riverview Event Center construction, scheduled for completion in the fall of 2020. The tower and trails will reopen at completion of the construction projects.

Iowa waterfowl meeting

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hosting a public meeting Oct. 14 at Three Mile Lake Lodge near Afton to present its proposed waterfowl season and zone structure for the 2021-2025 waterfowl hunting seasons. The meeting will run from 6 to 8 p.m.

Staff will present information including the results from the statewide hunter survey, the federal rules and guidelines that govern waterfowl hunting and the proposed season and zone structure.

The DNR is holding five of these meetings across the state. Feedback collected at these meetings will be reviewed before an official proposal is submitted to the Natural Resource Commission for consideration. If approved, the rule would have an open comment period before going in front of the commission again for a final vote.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service allows states to make changes to their waterfowl zones and boundaries once every five years. Any changes will be reflected in the 2021-2025 waterfowl seasons.

Calendar

SUNDAY

» Family Rendezvous, Platte River SP, Louisville

» Hastings Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hastings Fairgrounds, $5 admission

TUESDAY

» Upland bird hunting workshop, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

FRIDAY

» Trick-or-Treat at the Town, Indian Cave SP, Shubert

SATURDAY

» Lovin’ Dutch Oven, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area (SRA), Gering

» Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zone 1

» 21st Annual Hallowfest, Ponca SP, Ponca

» Halloween campsite decorating contest, Indian Cave SP, Shubert

» 24th Annual Haunted Hollow, Indian Cave SP, Shubert

» Firearm antelope hunting season in specific units until Oct. 27

SUNDAY, OCT. 13

» Youth Hunter Education Challenge, Platte River SP, Louisville

To share your trophy picture or calendar item, send it to Outdoor Sports, World-Herald Sports Dept., 1314 Douglas St., Suite 700, Omaha, NE 68102 or email the photo and details to outdoors@owh.com. A daytime or cellphone number must be included.

