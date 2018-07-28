The Sutherland team of brothers Hunter and Jaron Cooper won the  Student Angler Federation’s Nebraska high school bass tournament championship at Lewis and Clark Lake’s Weigand Marina.

The team, coached by Kent Priel, caught five fish weighing a total of 12 pounds, 4 ounces.

A Star City Anglers team from Wahoo took second place. Colton Kelle of Beatrice and McKael Gollin of Firth caught five fish weighing 9 pounds, 13 ounces.

Taking third place with five fish weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces were the Lincoln County Bass Bosses team of brothers Zane and Chase Leibhart from North Platte.

Hunter Cooper also caught the tournament’s biggest fish, a 3-pound, 5-ounce bass.

Eighteen teams participated.

Squirrels a good way to start

Small game, particularly squirrel, is a good way to introduce youth or novices to hunting. Skills, equipment and licensing are more basic than other types of hunting.

“A hand-me-down .22 rifle or smaller-gauge shotgun and almost any hardwood stand of trees can offer a successful endeavor for a new hunter,” said Jackson Ellis, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hunter education coordinator.

Squirrel season, which starts Wednesday and runs through Jan. 31, is the first of Nebraska’s fall hunting seasons.

“The skills that can be learned in pursuit of these tree-dwellers can quickly have you advancing to larger game species, such as turkey and deer, once your confidence and experience grows,” Ellis said.

Nebraska residents younger than age 16 can hunt squirrels without a small game permit or Nebraska Habitat Stamp. Residents 16 or older and all nonresidents require the permit and stamp. A hunter education certificate is required for anyone age 12 through 29 who hunts with a firearm.

Squirrels may be hunted statewide, but no hunting is allowed on state refuges and sanctuaries. The daily bag limit is seven squirrels, and the possession limit is 28.

Before hunting, look for trees that have acorns or nuts. Squirrels prefer to eat the nuts of oaks, hickories and walnuts. They will eat other types of nuts and fruit when their preferred food types are not available.

Homestead superheroes

Discover the mysterious superheroes at Homestead National Monument of America on Saturday, August 4th.

Meet at the Homestead Education Center from 10 a.m. until noon to determine what superhero creatures are lurking around the prairie. The Mysterious Heroes program will be followed by a craft.

“Detecting Superheroes is a fun and educational program that will engage children and their families to explore closely the prairie landscape and its inhabitants,” said Mark Engler, Superintendent of Homestead National Monument of America.

Calendar

TUESDAY

» Family fishing event, Prairie Queen Recreation Area, La Vista

» Learn to hunt camp, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

» Learn to hunt camp, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

WEDNESDAY

» Squirrel hunting season opens

» Registration begins for harvest information program

» Family fishing event, Mormon Island State Recreation Area, Grand Island; Recharge Lake, York

» Introduction to shooting, Platte River State Park, Louisville. Also Aug. 8, 15

» Wednesday walkers, Fremont SRA, Fremont. Also Aug. 15, 22 and 29

THURSDAY

» Family fishing event, Windmill SRA, Gibbon; Holmes Lake, Lincoln; Skyview Lake, Norfolk

FRIDAY

» Final day for bighorn sheep lottery permit applications

» Family fishing event, Iron Horse Lake, North Platte

» Becoming an outdoorsfamily camp, Ponca SP, Ponca

SATURDAY

» Family fishing event, Medicine Creek Reservoir, Cambridge

» Kids fishing clinic, Calamus SRA, Burwell

» Youth shoreline fishing tournament, Louisville SRA, Louisville

» Going Batty, Wildcat Hills SRA, Gering

» National Park Service Mobile Ranger Station, Niobrara SP, Niobrara

» Living History, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park (SHP), Fort Calhoun

Trophy Board photos: Klaus Brotzki catches 6-pound bass

See a photo gallery featuring some local hunters' top prizes from across the Midlands.

1 of 27

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription