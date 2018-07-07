Outdoors notes: Bighorn sheep hikes in Panhandle parks; Walleye tournament planned

Two Panhandle parks are offering special opportunities to view the state’s best climbers — bighorn sheep.
The hikes, which each begin at 9 a.m., will be Friday at Fort Robinson State Park west of Crawford and Saturday at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center south of Gering.
Participants will gather at the parks and caravan to the sheep’s present range with the aid of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission wildlife technicians who electronically monitor the animals. The Fort Robinson group will start from the shelter at the entrance of the Soldier Creek campground. The Wildcat Hills excursion will start at the Nature Center.
Participants are asked to prepare for up to three miles of hiking with appropriate footwear, sunscreen and water.
Bighorn sheep are native to the sandstone buttes and steep slopes of the Panhandle but faced extinction in the early 20th century because of disease, habitat loss and unregulated hunting. The Commission began reintroduction efforts in the 1980s.
The tours are free but a Nebraska park entry permit is required for vehicles.
Walleye tournament planned
The Nebraska Walleye Association will be holding an open tournament at Harlan County Reservoir near Republican City on July 21 and 22.
The “Best of the Midwest” championship is open to any angler with a cap of 120 on the field. Multiple cash payouts and an automatic bid to the 2019 Cabela’s championship are some of the prizes offered.
For further questions or entry, contact Jason Hettler (308-380-1407) or Bill McGannon (402-270-2430).
Deer permits at Gifford Point
People interested in hunting deer at Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area this fall may apply for access permits Monday through July 30, according to Neal Van Winkle of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Van Winkle, the Gifford Point manager, said 200 authorization permits will be issued to allow deer hunters access to the area. To be eligible to apply, hunters must have at least one of the following valid deer permits: statewide archery, muzzleloader, youth or antlerless only Season Choice Wahoo.
The use of rimfire and centerfire weapons is prohibited at Gifford. Muzzleloaders are not allowed during the November firearm deer season. The access permit allows access to take deer with archery equipment from Sept. 1 through Jan. 15 and with a muzzleloader from Dec. 1 through Jan. 15, as specified by the deer permit. Successful applicants will be issued a combination for the lock to access the gate to the WMA. Only authorized persons will be allowed in the area for scouting and hanging tree stands from Aug. 18 through the end of the deer seasons.
Application forms are available at the Game and Parks offices at Omaha, Lincoln, Ak-Sar-Ben Aquarium and Schilling WMA. If more than 200 applications are received, a drawing will be held Aug. 3 at Game and Parks’ Lincoln office.
Turkey survey beginning
Hunters can help the Iowa Department of Natural Resources with its annual population estimates by reporting all the turkeys seen in July and August.
The DNR has mailed survey cards to select turkey hunters who are asked to provide the date and county in which the turkey was seen, if it was an adult female or adult male (males have beards on their breasts), and whether there are young poults (baby turkeys).
There is a link to an online survey and survey card at iowadnr.gov for those who did not receive a card.
Annual population surveys conducted by the DNR are an important component of the species management plans, which includes providing hunting opportunities.
Historian Barnes to speak
Homestead National Monument of America will welcome historian Jeff Barnes for a presentation and book signing Sunday at 2 p.m.
Barnes’ recently published book, 150@150: Nebraska’s Landmark Buildings at the State’s Sesquicentennial, is a celebration of Nebraska in its 150th anniversary of statehood.
Barnes’ book examines the architectural history of Nebraska, including the earliest buildings constructed by newcomers to the territory, its most recognizable landmarks and the newest and most dynamic structures designed by the architectural firms of today.
“We are excited to welcome Barnes to Homestead,” said Mark Engler of the Homestead National Monument of America . “His book examines the history of architecture in Nebraska but also provides a different perspective on how the architecture can tell the history.”
Homestead National Monument of America is located four miles west of Beatrice and 45 miles south of Lincoln.
Calendar
SUNDAY
» Family Fishing Event, Riverside Discovery Center Pond, Scottsbluff
MONDAY
» Remaining deer, elk and antelope hunting permits may be purchased from 1 p.m. through the end of the seasons
» Calamus Campfire Cooking, Calamus SRA, Burwell
» Application period for Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area special access permits for deer hunting through July 30
WEDNESDAY
» Family Fishing Event, Oak Lake, Lincoln
» Growing Up WILD Educator Workshop, Kearney
» Project WILD and Aquatic WILD Educator Workshop, Kearney
THURSDAY
» Family Fishing Event, Lake Halleck, Papillion
FRIDAY
» Family Fishing Event, City Park, Holdrege
» S’mores with the Doerrs, Niobrara SP, Niobrara
» Growing Up WILD Educator Workshop, Norfolk
» Project WILD and Aquatic WILD Educator Workshop, Norfolk
Trophy Board photos: Becky Connolly reels in 37-pound muskellunge
See a photo gallery featuring some local hunters' top prizes from across the Midlands.
1 of 25
Name: Samuel Baumert
Hometown: Norfolk
Species: 15½-inch crappie
Location: Near Schuyler.
Note: The 6-year-old caught the Master Angler fish on an outing with his family. He used a minnow as bait.
Name: Bridget White, Springfield, Nebraska
Species: Triggerfish
Where: Off the coast of Cancun in the Caribbean
Size: 6 pounds
Noteworthy: Bridget and Phil White caught six trigger fish and one white and one red snapper while out on a fishing charter.
Name: Ben Zupan, Elkhorn
Species: Bluegill and crappie
Where: Lake Wanahoo
Size: Around 10 inches
Ben Zupan also was on his first ice fishing outing, a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission event at Lake Wanahoo. Game and Parks provided gear and bait and even drilled the holes. The 16-year-old caught 15 fish, and grandpa Patrick McPherson caught four.
“Over the last 12 years I’ve enjoyed teaching him how to fish,’’ McPherson said. “He’s become an extremely good fisherman who loves the outdoors and can’t wait to go fishing. And, he’s a better and smarter fisherman than his grandpa. Don’t tell him that.”
Name: Jamison Childers, Omaha
What: Largemouth bass
Where: Douglas County private pond
Size: 17 inches
It was priceless, Paul Childers said, to see the smile on grandson Jamison’s face when he pulled in his prize on the youngster’s first ice fishing trip.
“Seeing him sitting in his chair and all of a sudden hearing, ‘Papa, I got one.’ All I did was put a few fingers underneath the pole and he reeled them in,’’ Childers said.
The 6-year-old caught a 17-inch and a 19-inch bass on a private pond in Douglas County. Childers caught a 21-incher.
Name: Jace Sheppard
This past July, the 8-year-old caught a pike at Lake of the Woods in Canada.
Name: Becky Connolly with guide Dean Roy, who is holding the fish. Husband Dan is to the left.
Species: Muskellunge
Where: Lake of the Woods
Size: 47-¼ inches, about 37 pounds
Noteworthy: The fish was caught on a jig and nightcrawler while fishing for walleye with a 6-pound line and a light-action rod. It was released unharmed.
Name: Don Paltani and grandson Wyatt, Bellevue
Species: Whitetail buck
Where: Cass County
Size: 5x5
Noteworthy: Paltani said it was a proud moment. Wyatt helped out with everything in taking care of the deer. “It is a moment to not be forgotten,” Paltani said. “We look forward to more proud moments like this one when Wyatt comes of age to hunt.”
Name: Clay Gathye, Gretna, and grandpa Larry Gathye, Omaha
Species: Mule deer
Where: Pine Ridge in western Nebraska
Size: 2x3
Noteworthy: The 10-year-old shot his first deer on opening day using his grandpa’s .308 rifle.
Name: Charlie Loofe, Elkhorn
Species: Walleye
Where: Buckskin Lake near Newcastle, Nebraska
Size: 20 inches
Noteworthy: The 10-year old was fishing with grandfather Mike Loofe of Wakefield.
Name: Michael Marcuzzo, Omaha
Species: Flathead catfish
Where: Omaha park
Size: 25 pounds, 39 inches
Noteworthy: Marcuzzo was fishing with a friend at a local park when he caught this master angler with a bluegill. The fish was released.
Name: Truman Stickland, Red Oak, Iowa
Species: Bluegill
Where: Viking Lake in southwest Iowa
Size: 10 inches
Noteworthy: Truman and brother Bennett caught some small fish, then Truman reeled in this one. Mom wasn’t impressed, but Truman insisted he take it home. They then checked with Todd Carrick of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, who said it was a master angler catch.
Name: Jeff Schindler, Valley
Species: Lingcod
Where: Homer, Alaska
Size: 45 pounds
Noteworthy: Jeff was fishing with dad Ron and brothers Brad and Rod. As he was reeling in a rock fish, this monster latched on. The quick-thinking captain gaffed it before it let go. Both fish were landed in the boat.
Name: Jack Taylor, Bellevue
Species: Largemouth bass
Where: Private pond in Sarpy County
Size: More than 3 pounds
Noteworthy: He was fishing with his father, Aaron Taylor, and Jerry Lovell.
Name: Doug Mellema, Kansas City, Missouri
Species: Largemouth bass
Where: Smithville Lake, Missouri
Size: 5 pounds
Noteworthy: The fish was caught on the second cast of the morning, using a Rapala Fat Rap, firetiger color. It was netted by Doug’s father, Warren Mellema of Omaha.
Name: Dean Cowles, Plattsmouth
Species: Koi
Where: Two Rivers
Size: 14 pounds
Noteworthy: Dean, 92, was fishing for trout when he caught this koi.
Name: Davis Koile, Valley
Species: Bass
Where: Valley
Size: 21 inches
Noteworthy: The 7-year-old used a green pumpkin worm with a chartreuse tip rigged wacky style on a drop shot rig. The fish, which weighed 4 pounds, 3 ounces, was his first master angler bass. This catch made him “want to get even bigger ones.”
Name: Andrue Hackendahl, Elkhorn
Species: Redear sunfish
Where: Lawrence Youngman Lake
Size: Just over 10 inches
Noteworthy: The 9-year-old thought another little fish was stealing his night crawler. It was released.
Name: Ainsley Anderson, Omaha
Species: Walleye
Where: Lake Pokegama in Minnesota
Size: 29 inches
Noteworthy: The 11-year-old used a Silver Wally Diver to catch the 9-pound fish, which was her second master angler walleye.
Name: Hayden Anibal, Bennington
Species: Crappie
Where: Sandpit lake near Schuyler
Size: 16 inches
Noteworthy: The 11-year-old used a night crawler to nab her master angler fish.
Name: Emma Anibal, Bennington
Species: Largemouth bass
Where: Sandpit lake near Schuyler
Size: 18 1⁄2 inches
Noteworthy: The 12-year-old used a night crawler to catch the bass.
Name: Carter Cushing, Gretna
Species: Channel catfish
Where: Platte River
Size: 20 pounds
Noteworthy: The 14-year-old was fishing with his family, including sister Avery. The catfish put up a good fight and was released.
Name: Erik Hultquist, Omaha
Species: Brown trout
Where: Fraser River, Tabernash, Colorado
Size: 22 inches
Noteworthy: The 14-year-old was fly-fishing for the first time on a river.
Name: Gary Jacobsen, Omaha
Species: King salmon
Where: Kenai River in Alaska
Size: 50 pounds
Noteworthy: He was fishing with son Chris of Tekamah, Rick Beane of Minnesota and Dan and Eric Jensen of Kenai.
Name: Frankie Jordan, Omaha
Species: Largemouth bass
Where: East Silent Lake, Minnesota
Size: 4 1⁄2 pounds, 19 inches
Name: Mitch Stanley, Elkhorn
Species: Smallmouth bass
Where: Boy Lake, Longville, Minnesota
Size: 5-1⁄4 pounds, 21-1⁄2 inches long
Noteworthy: Mitch was fishing with his grandfather, Gary Lortz. He caught the master angler fish with a leech. The fish was released.
