Outflows from Gavins Point Dam will be at or above 80,000 cubic feet per second for the entire month of October.

Paddlefish snagging season is set to begin Oct. 1, when dangerous conditions will be occurring on the Missouri River below Gavins Point Dam due to high water releases.

The high outflows will cause turbulent and unpredictable conditions on the river below Gavins Point Dam. All anglers, both in vessels and on the bank, should use extreme caution when fishing on or near the river.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission suggests people fishing on vessels wear a life jacket. People fishing from the banks should pay attention to their footing as the high river flows can cause slippery conditions along the banks.

Boaters should use extreme caution if they anchor their boats. Even anchoring from the bow can be dangerous in turbulent water. Anchors can become caught up in debris on the bottom, causing swamping.

In addition, all vessels must remain downstream of the restricted area signs located on the north and south banks of the Missouri River near the dam. Conservation officers and park rangers will be monitoring the area and violators will be subject to citations.

Iowa park permits available

Nonresidents of Iowa have another option to purchase annual vehicle permits for Lake Manawa and Waubonsie state parks.

Customers can to go the state park reservation system at www.iowastateparks.reserveamerica.com and purchase the $40 annual vehicle permit. A $4 convenience fee will apply. The permit decal will be mailed to the customer the following business day. Customers may continue to purchase the annual permit and the second vehicle permit at Lake Manawa and Waubonsie state park offices.

For more information about the nonresident user fee, visit www.iowadnr.gov/parks or call Lake Manawa State Park at 712-366-0220 or Waubonsie State Park at 712-382-2786.

Educator up for award

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educator Monica Macoubrie was recently nominated for a 2019 Inspire Award.

Inspire Awards seek to highlight the achievements of Lincoln’s women who have excelled as professionals and role models.

Macoubrie, a wildlife educator with Game and Parks since August 2012, strives to educate and excite Nebraskans about the state’s natural resources, wildlife and conservation. Her work providing professional development for teachers has helped many incorporate wildlife and conservation programs into the classroom.

“Monica’s work is critical to the mission of the commission. She is truly passionate about her job and her ability to work with Nebraskans of all ages is amazing. We are fortunate to have Monica as part of our education team,” said Lindsay Rogers, wildlife education program manager.

Calendar

TUESDAY

» Linking Literature and Science: Insects, Gretna Public Library, Gretna

THURSDAY

» Learn to Hunt workshop: Deer, Lincoln Park Fire Station, Hastings

SATURDAY

» 2019 Nebraska Youth Smallbore Silhouette Invitational, Pressey WMA, Oconto

» Living History: Table Creek Rendezvous, Arbor Lodge SHP, Nebraska City

