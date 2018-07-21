The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will host several Learn to Hunt workshops this fall to help individuals prepare for upcoming hunting seasons.

These workshops are designed to improve confidence and expand knowledge for those with little or no hunting experience. Presenters will discuss strategies, equipment, biology and techniques.

Registration at OutdoorNebraska.gov/workshops is required as space is limited.

The workshop schedule:

» Aug. 28: dove hunting, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

» Aug. 30: bowhunting, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Ashland

» Sept. 8: deer hunting, YMCA of the Prairie, Holdrege

» Sept. 18: basic hunting, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

» Sept. 22: predator hunting, YMCA of the Prairie, Holdrege

» Oct. 2: waterfowl, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

» Oct. 6: all-season hunting, Mormon Island State Recreation Area, Doniphan

» Oct. 9: upland bird hunting, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

» Oct. 23: deer hunting, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

» Oct. 24: deer hunting, Chadron State College, Chadron

» Dec. 4: predator hunting, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

Fish for raptors

Several anglers have expressed interest in helping to replenish the food supply at the Fontenelle Forest Raptor Recovery Center. Fish are being accepted, but only those 8 inches or shorter.

Calendar

SUNDAY

» Kite day, Niobrara SP, Niobrara

TUESDAY

» Archery academy camp, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

WEDNESDAY

» Family finish events, Benson Park, Omaha; Red Willow Reservoir SRA, McCook

FRIDAY

» Campfire Christmas in July, Indian Cave SP, Shubert

SATURDAY

» Jingle bell and craft market, Indian Cave SP, Shubert

To share your trophy picture or calendar item, send it to Outdoor Sports, World-Herald Sports Dept., 1314 Douglas St., Suite 700, Omaha, NE, 68102 or email the photo and details to outdoors@owh.com. A daytime or cellphone number must be included.

