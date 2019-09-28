Landowners have a new online tool available to address deer populations on their property.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s antlerless hunter database connects hunters who wish to harvest antlerless deer with landowners who are experiencing damage from deer on their property.

Landowners and hunters are important to managing wildlife; together with Game and Parks, they are the driving force for wildlife conservation in Nebraska. Landowners provide habitat and access for hunting game species. Readily available permits and long seasons provide opportunities to harvest deer in Nebraska, especially antlerless deer.

Game and Parks is charged with managing all wildlife in the state. It strives to find a balance between healthy wildlife populations, opportunities for hunting, and keeping deer and all game populations at socially acceptable levels.

Hunters who wish to be considered for this program and landowners who wish to contact a hunter willing to harvest antlerless deer in their area may access the database at OutdoorNebraska.gov/AntlerlessHunterDatabase.

Young hunters can test skills

Young hunter education graduates can test their skills in a competition Oct. 13 at Platte River State Park.

The Youth Hunter Education Challenge offers participants the chance to hone their shooting skills and learn more about wildlife, survival skills and hunter responsibility.

This free competition is for youth age 11 or older who have successfully completed hunter education and not yet graduated from high school. Proof of hunter education certification is required. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Roger G. Sykes Outdoor Heritage Education Complex.

The challenge is conducted under simulated hunting conditions to provide the best practical environment for reinforcing and testing a young hunter’s skill. It will feature archery, shotgun, muzzleloader, hunter safety trail, orienteering and a hunter responsibility exam.

A park entry permit is required. Register at OutdoorNebraska.org/OHEC. Contact Christy Christiansen at 402-471-5547 or christy.christiansen@nebraska.gov for more information.

Repairs underway at Okoboji

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Imagine Iowa Great Lakes began work this week to repair the seawall at Arnolds Park. The project will stabilize the foundation of the sidewalk and ultimately serve as a platform for the beautification work led by Imagine Iowa Great Lakes.

When the engineering work is complete, the Imagine Iowa Great Lakes team will install a wooden boardwalk adjacent to West Lake Okoboji along with planting areas, brick pavers, a public art piece and site furnishings that will enhance visitors’ experience in the project area.

Calendar

SUNDAY

» Living History — Table Creek Rendezvous, Arbor Lodge SHP, Nebraska City

» Youth waterfowl hunting season in Zones 2 and 4

TUESDAY

» Waterfowl hunting workshop, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

» Start of paddlefish snagging season in specific area of Missouri River

SATURDAY

» Dark goose hunting season opens in North Central unit

» Light goose hunting regular season opens statewide

» White-fronted goose hunting season opens statewide

» Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zones 2 and 4

» Woodcock hunting season opens

» Halloween is Brewing with Fun, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park (SP), Ashland

» Youth waterfowl hunting season in Zone 1

» Living History Weekend, Heritage Days, Fort Atkinson SHP, Fort Calhoun

» Autumn Harvest Art Show, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland

SUNDAY, OCT. 6

» Family Rendezvous, Platte River SP, Louisville

To share your trophy picture or calendar item, send it to Outdoor Sports, World-Herald Sports Dept., 1314 Douglas St., Suite 700, Omaha, NE 68102 or email the photo and details to outdoors@owh.com. A daytime or cellphone number must be included.

