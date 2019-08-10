A new nonresident user fee will take effect Thursday at Lake Manawa and Waubonsie State Parks.

The daily nonresident vehicle permit is $5.

Nonresidents can go to one of the five self-registration kiosks at Lake Manawa or three self-registration kiosks at Waubonsie to register and pay.

The daily permit is not required for nonresidents who are registered campers or cabin renters or who have rented a day-use lodge or shelter. The daily fee is also not required for nonresidents who go to the beach and pay the beach admission at Lake Manawa.

Nonresidents may also purchase an annual vehicle permit for $40. The annual permits are available through the park office during posted hours.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is working to have the annual permit available online by mid-September.

Learn from small-game hunting

Small game, like squirrel, are good to introduce novices to hunting.

Skills, equipment and licensing are also more basic than other types of hunting.

Squirrel season — which runs through Jan. 31 — is the first of Nebraska’s fall hunting seasons.

“Squirrel is one of the most easily accessible and feasible species to pursue in the state,” Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Hunter Education Coordinator Jackson Ellis said. “Squirrels are plentiful across most public land close to metro areas, they don’t require any specialized equipment, and the weather tends to be mild and enjoyable.”

Nebraska residents younger than 16 can harvest squirrels without a hunt (small-game) permit or Nebraska Habitat Stamp. Residents 16 and older all nonresidents need the permit and stamp. A Hunter Education certificate is required for anyone 12 to 29 who hunts with a firearm.

Squirrels may be hunted statewide, but no hunting is allowed on state refuges and sanctuaries. The daily bag limit is seven squirrels, and the possession limit is 28.

“Bag limits are liberal, and the meat is easy to process and create a meal that nearly anyone will enjoy,” Ellis said.

Before a hunt, scout locations. Squirrels prefer to eat the nuts of oaks, hickories and walnuts. They will eat other types of nuts and fruit when preferred food types are not available.

Calendar

SUNDAY

» Director’s Cup Archery Tournament, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

MONDAY

» 2019 fall turkey permits available beginning at 1 p.m. Central Time

THURSDAY

» Private land antlerless elk hunting season opens

» Bullfrog season opens

SATURDAY

» Vintage Baseball Game, Buffalo Bill SHP, North Platte

» Cannon Fire 5K, Fort Atkinson SHP, Fort Calhoun

» Evening Kayaking, Danish Alps SRA, Hubbard

» A Walk Back in Time — August 1864, Rock Creek Station SHP, Fairbury

To share your trophy picture or calendar item, send it to Outdoor Sports, World-Herald Sports Dept., 1314 Douglas St., Suite 700, Omaha, NE 68102 or email the photo and details to outdoors@owh.com. A daytime or cellphone number must be included.

Trophy Board photos: Nebraskans and their trophies

See a photo gallery featuring some local hunters' top prizes from across the Midlands.

1 of 48

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription