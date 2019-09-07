The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with Ducks Unlimited, has a new challenge for waterfowl hunters — the Nebraska Duck Slam.

The Nebraska Duck Slam challenges hunters to harvest a teal (blue-winged or green-winged) of either sex, as well as drakes of three other species: an American wigeon, a mallard and a northern pintail. All ducks must be harvested in Nebraska, and hunters must upload a photo of each harvest here.

Those who complete the slam will receive a certificate and a Nebraska Duck Slam pin. Additionally, all hunters who complete the slam during the 2019-20 season will be registered to win one of several prizes donated by Ducks Unlimited. A drawing for the grand prize, a Benelli Super Black Eagle 3, will take place at the Ducks Unlimited state banquet on Feb. 22.

“Nebraska has a variety of wetland habitats that provide a wealth of waterfowl hunting experiences, as well as opportunities to get outside, enjoy Nebraska’s beauty, and spend some time in the blind with family and friends,” said Mark Vrtiska, waterfowl program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The Duck Slam officially opened Saturday, the first day of early teal season, and runs through Jan. 27, when duck and coot season ends in Zones 2 and 3.

“We encourage Nebraska’s hunters to participate in this challenge and bring someone along who may be a new or beginning duck hunter. The Slam is designed to be a fun challenge and also to get people excited about spending more time outdoors,” said Steve Wilson, senior regional director of Nebraska Ducks Unlimited.

Public access atlas available

There are nearly a million acres of publicly accessible lands throughout Nebraska. The recently published 2019-20 Public Access Atlas identifies and consolidates these public access resources for the benefit of Nebraska’s hunters, trappers and anglers.

Printed copies of this year’s atlas are available at Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices and service centers, and soon will be available wherever hunt and fish permits are sold. To request a printed copy of the atlas or other Game and Parks guides or publications, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/brochurerequests.

The Public Access Atlas also is available online at OutdoorNebraska.org/PublicAccessAtlas.

Calendar

MONDAY

» Monarch Tagging, Lake Wanahoo Recreation Area, Wahoo

» Community Fishing Night, Zoo Pond, Scottsbluff

SATURDAY

» Moonshell Storytelling Festival, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland

» Birds and Bagels, Wildcat Hills SRA, Gering

» Continental Drift Music Festival, Fremont Lakes SRA, Fremont

» Monarch Tagging, Lake McConaughy SRA, Ogallala

To share your trophy picture or calendar item, send it to Outdoor Sports, World-Herald Sports Dept., 1314 Douglas St., Suite 700, Omaha, NE 68102 or email the photo and details to outdoors@owh.com. A daytime or cellphone number must be included.

Trophy Board photos: Nebraskans and their trophies

See a photo gallery featuring some local hunters' top prizes from across the Midlands.

1 of 50

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription