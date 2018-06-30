The National Park Service and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks are offering free kayak clinics July 11, 18, 25 and Aug. 1 on Lake Yankton from 9 to 11 a.m.

The clinics, held east of the fishing pier, are open to those 12 and older, and no prior paddling experience is required.

“Kayaks can be frightening at first, but once you know the skills and how to handle the boat they are easier to control than a canoe,” said park ranger Teresa Mentzer with the Missouri National Recreational River.

Participants will learn kayak skills, safety equipment requirements, and the different paddle strokes necessary to maneuver a kayak safely.

Kayaks, equipment and personal flotation devices are provided. Enrollment for the clinic is limited and reservations are required. Call 605-668-2985.

Calendar

SUNDAY

» Living History, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park , Fort Calhoun

» Archery fishing of game fish allowed statewide through Dec. 31

» Underwater spearfishing of game fish allowed in certain waters through Dec. 31

» Sidewalk chalk art and pollinator program, Niobrara State Park, Niobrara

» Paddlefish snagging permit application period through July 14

MONDAY

» Family Nature Club, Game and Parks Northeast District Office, Norfolk

TUESDAY

» Victory Lake cleanup, Fremont State Recreation Area, Fremont

» Patriotic boat parade, Fremont SRA, Fremont

WEDNESDAY

» Pollinator program and ice cream social, Niobrara SP, Niobrara

» Mentored bowfishing program, Ponca SP, Ponca. Also July 12, 19, 21

FRIDAY

» Final day to apply for Nebraska super tag and combo lottery permits

SATURDAY

» Hooked for life, Red Willow Reservoir SRA, McCook

» Cosmic fireworks: astronomy night, Indian Cave SP, Shubert

To share your trophy picture or calendar item, send it to Outdoor Sports, World-Herald Sports Dept., 1314 Douglas St., Suite 700, Omaha, NE, 68102 or email the photo and details to outdoors@owh.com. A daytime or cellphone number must be included.

