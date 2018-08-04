The third Nebraska Game and Parks Director’s Cup archery tournament begins at 8 a.m. Aug. 18 at the Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St., in Lincoln.

The tournament is hosted by the Lincoln Archery Club, the Game and Parks Commission and Cabela’s.

Archers of all skill levels can compete. Trophies and prizes will be awarded in each division, culminating in a shootoff to determine the winner of the Director’s Cup trophy.

For more information, call the Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center at 402-471-6141 or visit outdoornebraska.gov/directorscup. Archers must register by Friday. If archers don’t have their own equipment, bows and arrows will be available upon request.

Nebraska Star Party

Stargazers can watch the skies and take part in other activities during the 25th Nebraska Star Party.

The event runs from Sunday to Friday at Merritt Reservoir’s Snake Campground, near Valentine, Nebraska.

Participants can see the stars with their own telescopes, learn more about exploring the sky with a beginner’s field school and other outdoor activities like swimming, boating and fishing.

Visit www.nebraskastarparty.org for more details. A park entry permit is required.

Calendar

SUNDAY

» Waterfowl Hunting/Cold Water Hypothermia Safety Class, Niobrara SP, Niobrara

» Nebraska Star Party until Aug. 10, Merritt Reservoir SRA, Valentine

WEDNESDAY

» Red Willow Family Fun Night, Red Willow Reservoir SRA, McCook

FRIDAY

» Family Fishing Event, Fort Kearny SRA Lake 6, Kearney

» Ponca Tribe of Nebraska Powwow, Niobrara SP, Niobrara

SATURDAY

» Youth Shoreline Fishing Tournament, Memphis SRA, Memphis

To share your trophy picture or calendar item, send it to Outdoor Sports, World-Herald Sports Dept., 1314 Douglas St., Suite 700, Omaha, NE, 68102 or email the photo and details to outdoors@owh.com. A daytime or cellphone number must be included.

