The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved the authorization of one lottery permit for the 2020 bighorn sheep season when it met Wednesday at Fort Robinson State Park.
The Commission also approved a Bighorn Sheep Management Plan that has a goal of establishing a self-sustaining, free-ranging bighorn sheep population in all areas of suitable habitat in Nebraska.
There are many challenges facing bighorn sheep, including disease, predation and habitat loss or fragmentation. In response, the Commission has developed a comprehensive plan to help manage and mitigate these herds and the issues they face.
In other business, the Commission also approved hunting opportunities and special dates in designated areas of specific state parks and state historical parks.
Also:
- Staff announced the Commission’s new Nebraska Duck Slam. This program challenges hunters to harvest a teal, American wigeon, mallard and northern pintail in Nebraska and upload photos to be eligible for prizes.
- Staff gave an update on how parks, fisheries and wildlife have been impacted by this year’s snowstorms and floods.
- A preliminary upland game outlook was given by staff based on spring and summer upland game population surveys.
- Dr. Dirac Twidwell, an associate professor of rangeland and fire ecology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, gave a report on the spread of eastern red cedar in Nebraska.
- A presentation by state Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon addressed concerns about the R-Line project.
