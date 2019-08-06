Nebraska anglers

Justin McEvoy, left, and Brennan Teters of Wahoo willl compete in the Junior World Bass Championship this weekend in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Justin McEvoy and Brennan Teters of Wahoo will represent Nebraska in the Junior World Bass Championship this weekend.

The two 15-year-olds will compete from Thursday to Saturday in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

To qualify for the championship, organized by The Bass Federation, each two-person team must have first won the championship of the state they are representing.

“We are so excited to represent Nebraska in this tournament,” McEvoy said. “I have been fishing my entire life but competing for the title of Junior World Bass Champion has always been a dream of mine.’’

McEvoy and Teters will compete against two-person teams from about 40 other states during the three-day competition. They will be trying to win $2,500 each in scholarships.

Highby Outdoors, based in Sidney, Nebraska, is sponsoring the boys. Employees of the online retailer of outdoor gear all formerly worked at Cabela’s Inc.

“We are a team made up of folks that live and breathe the outdoors, and we love every chance we get to help others pursue that passion, especially when it involves the youth,” Highby Outdoors owner Matt Highby said.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

