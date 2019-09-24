Gov. Pete Ricketts has proclaimed Saturday as National Hunting and Fishing Day in Nebraska.
“Hunting and fishing are part of our history and legacy as Nebraskans,” Ricketts said before signing the proclamation in his office. “This is something that is about our state and enjoying the natural beauty we have here. It is not only something that is part of our heritage as Nebraskans, it also is a big deal economically.”
Resident and nonresident hunters and anglers spend about $1 billion a year in Nebraska. The industry creates about 12,000 jobs for the state.
“They (hunters and anglers) stay in our hotels and motels and eat in our restaurants,” Ricketts said. “They buy fuel and go to other stores. It really is something that helps contribute to our overall economy.”
The governor, an avid outdoorsman, also signed a pledge to take a new or novice hunter afield as part of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Take ’Em Hunting Challenge.
In this challenge, hunters are encouraged to take a pledge to introduce someone new to hunting during the 2019-20 hunting seasons. Those who take someone new hunting can upload a photo of their hunting trip to the Game and Parks website and be registered to win prizes. The challenge runs through May 31. For more information or to take the pledge, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/TakeEmHunting.
Joining Ricketts in promoting hunting and fishing were Greg Wagner of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Dustin Allemann of the Nebraska Sportsmen’s Foundation and Micaela Rahe of the National Wild Turkey Federation.
“We’ve got tremendous opportunities to enjoy hunting and fishing in our state,” Ricketts said. “Hunting and fishing are great opportunities to take people out. This is part of how we can enjoy family time and time with our friends and get outside and get away from all of the video games and other indoor distractions.”
Iowa volunteer day
Iowans can lend a hand at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ third annual statewide Volunteer Day on Saturday.
More than 40 parks will be hosting volunteer events to help spruce up trails, buildings and other park amenities. According to Todd Coffelt, State Parks Bureau chief, volunteer projects will focus on prepping for the 100th anniversary of the Iowa state park system in 2020.
“Iowa state parks are beloved places for many Iowans, and we greatly appreciate the help volunteers provide,” Coffelt said. “We are excited for this year’s event to kick off our state’s celebration of the park system’s centennial next year.”
Cleanup efforts at this weekend’s Volunteer Day will be unique for each park depending on cleanup needs, but may include litter pickup, staining or painting buildings, planting trees, clearing trails and more.
Citizens interested in volunteering can learn more at www.iowadnr.gov/volunteer. If weather looks inclement on Saturday, volunteers should contact the individual park office in case changes to date, time or meeting location for the event occur.
Name: Chris Taylor, Fremont. Species: Largemouth bass. Where: Private lake in Fremont. Size: 21 inches. Noteworthy: The 10-year-old caught the Master Angler fish using purple spinner bait.
Name: Tom Boyer, Omaha, with grandfather Jeff Carney Species: Blue catfish Where: Sandpit Lake near Ashland, Nebraska Size: 45 inches Noteworthy: This isn’t the first big catfish Tom has caught, but he earned his first Master Angler certificate. In the past, the 7-year-old wasn’t able to reel the fish all the way in on his own. This time he did, although he did take three rest breaks.
Name: Bob Story, at left, Central City Species: Channel catfish Where: Loup Canal in Platte County Size: 26.5 pounds Noteworthy: The 75-year-old landed the fish with some help from friends. Despite a severe fish kill a few years ago and March flood damage in the upper canal in March, the fishing in the lower half has been good this summer.
Name: Maezlyn Witherbee-Alef, Bennington Species: White crappie Where: Lake near Plattsmouth Size: ¾ of a pound Noteworthy: It was the 4-year-old’s first crappie. She is pictured with her grandfather, Mark Witherbee.
Name: Nate Ruffino. Species: Muskie. Where: Eagle Lake Sportsmen’s Lodge in Ontario, Canada. Size: 40 pounds, 50 inches. Noteworthy: Ruffino was casting on the dock when a 25-inch northen pike hit his bait. While reaching for his net the muskie came out and grabbed the pike. It took three people to net the fish and hoist him into the boat. Nate was fishing with his father, Tom Ruffino, and friends Frank and Andy Tworek, Ron Schmidt and Frank Mason.
Name: John Beeson, Omaha Species: Deer Where: Otoe County southwest of Palmyra Size: 4x4 Noteworthy: The UNK senior killed the deer with one shot from 80 yards with a Savage .270 rifle. It’s the third deer of his hunting career.
Noteworthy: Moments after dropping his line in the water, the 3-year-old needed a little assistance from grandpa Keith Bonner to reel in this fish caught with a bait worm. It was his first time fishing. His parents are Luke and Kay Golda.
Noteworthy: The fish qualifies for Nebraska Game and Parks' Master Angler recognition. This is the second big catfish Grant has caught with his grandfather, Jeff Carney. Once the fish was released, he turned to his dad, Ben, and said: "This never gets old!"
Ben Zupan also was on his first ice fishing outing, a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission event at Lake Wanahoo. Game and Parks provided gear and bait and even drilled the holes. The 16-year-old caught 15 fish, and grandpa Patrick McPherson caught four.
“Over the last 12 years I’ve enjoyed teaching him how to fish,’’ McPherson said. “He’s become an extremely good fisherman who loves the outdoors and can’t wait to go fishing. And, he’s a better and smarter fisherman than his grandpa. Don’t tell him that.”
Noteworthy: Paltani said it was a proud moment. Wyatt helped out with everything in taking care of the deer. “It is a moment to not be forgotten,” Paltani said. “We look forward to more proud moments like this one when Wyatt comes of age to hunt.”
Noteworthy: Truman and brother Bennett caught some small fish, then Truman reeled in this one. Mom wasn’t impressed, but Truman insisted he take it home. They then checked with Todd Carrick of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, who said it was a master angler catch.
Noteworthy: Jeff was fishing with dad Ron and brothers Brad and Rod. As he was reeling in a rock fish, this monster latched on. The quick-thinking captain gaffed it before it let go. Both fish were landed in the boat.
Noteworthy: The 7-year-old used a green pumpkin worm with a chartreuse tip rigged wacky style on a drop shot rig. The fish, which weighed 4 pounds, 3 ounces, was his first master angler bass. This catch made him “want to get even bigger ones.”
Name: John Swinarski, Omaha Species: Whitetail deer Where: Sarpy County Size: 7-pointer Noteworthy: Swinarski wants to thank the farmers and landowners who allow hunters on their land. “Really appreciate it,’’ he said. “We are always looking for more hunting land.’’
Name: John Schulte, Omaha Species: Pheasant Where: Public land near Columbus Noteworthy: The 13-year-old used his 20 gauge shotgun to kill his first rooster during the youth pheasant opener. He was hunting with springers Ruby, who flushed the wild rooster out of a plum thicket, and Camo, who retrieved it.
Name: Michael Bebout Species:Whitetail deer Where: Johnson County by Sterling on his grandmother’s land. Size: 5x5 Noteworthy:Michael shot this 3 1/2 year old deer at 160 yards with a Browning .270. It is his biggest buck so far. This buck was so well hidden in the timber that, after shot, they walked within 2 foot of the deer and couldn’t see him. Michael found him.
