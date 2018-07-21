A never-ending hobby, Eric Einspahr says, is the best way to describe his addiction to fly fishing.

“It kind of takes over your life," he says.

The Lincoln angler brought buddy John Vrtiska of Cedar Creek into the fly -fishing fold last spring. They added another layer to their fixation when they learned that two Nebraska state records were open.

One was the hook-and-line record for silver carp , and the other was for surface spearfishing for the same species.

Einspahr spent hours thinking about how they could catch a carp while fly fishing. They couldn’t wait for spring and the carp’s arrival on the Missouri River.

An invasive species, silver carp are filter feeders that don’t chase bait. So, they had to figure out a way to land the fly right in front of the fish and not scare it off. Einspahr determined that a No. 12 Brassie, which can rest on a fingernail, was the answer.

Einspahr got the hook-and-line record first with a 3-pound, 14-ounce fish on May 12. Vrtiska went back a week later and nabbed a bigger one (4 pounds, 3 ounces) with a Copper John.

“We started to see how big we can make it," Einspahr said.

Two days later, he claimed the most recent record with a 7-pound, 5-ounce carp. They carefully documented everything, so no one could say they had snagged the fish.

Vrtiska, the vice president of the Nebraska Fish and Game Association, also fishes with a bow, and he nailed down the spearfishing record with 6-pound, 10-ounce fish in May.

They were happy that their friendly competition ended with both of them holding a record, although Daryl Bauer, the fisheries outreach program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, doesn’t expect the hook-and-line record to last long.

“Certainly, silver carp can get a lot bigger than that, so we will see how long Eric’s record will stand,” Bauer said. “I am betting it is going to go higher, maybe much higher.”

A third state record also was certified recently. Nicholas Batt of Elkhorn set a hook-and-line record April 12 when he caught a 3-pound, 1-ounce tiger trout on a night crawler while fishing the North Platte River near Lake Ogallala.

Vrtiska, who has caught 49 species in Nebraska, is eagerly awaiting his certificates from Nebraska Game and Parks.

“After you get them in the mail, that will make it feel real and satisfying and that was the goal from the beginning," he said.

Einspahr started fishing again because he wanted to create good memories for children Elliana and Rhett, just like his dad did for him. His goal now is to catch as many species as possible on a fly. A bighead carp could be his next goal.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of achievement," he said.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

