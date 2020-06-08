The writer is a World-Herald sports copy editor.
For days, I’ve debated what I should say, if anything, about everything happening in our country. I wondered if anyone would listen. I wondered whether what I had to say was something people needed to hear. Ultimately, I decided to speak. To make my voice heard. To put into words everything that’s in my head and my heart. To write this.
My heart breaks for George Floyd, and for James Scurlock, and for the countless other black Americans who have needlessly lost their lives — not just in recent times, but over and over for the past 400 years. My heart breaks because the people responsible for these deaths, time and again, have walked away unpunished. My heart breaks because there are people more outraged by the protests than by the event that inspired them. My heart breaks, too, because these protests have at times turned violent and destructive — even though no amount of property damage will ever be worse than the loss of a human life. My heart breaks because the people who’ve sworn to protect us are not protecting. My heart breaks because the people we’ve chosen to lead us are not leading.
Most of all, my heart breaks because the tireless efforts to rid this nation of inequality and injustice have not succeeded. Inequality and injustice are still here, as prevalent as ever. This systemic racism — which has persisted since the day slaves were first brought to this continent in 1619 — is all around us. Many of us — myself included — believe that we are not part of the problem. In reality, that belief is the very thing that makes us — me — part of the problem.
I came to this jarring — but necessary — conclusion about myself a few days ago. I tell you this in hopes that some of you, too, will challenge yourselves the way I have challenged myself. In times of crisis, we are often quick to point fingers, pass blame and absolve ourselves of any responsibility. We judge people we don’t know and certainly don’t understand. That is wrong. Now more than ever, we must turn inward. We must think more deeply about the problem and our roles in it. We must empathize. True, honest-to-God, wholehearted empathy — the ability to see what others see and feel what they feel — is a powerful weapon in the fight for what is right. Imagine how you would feel if it hadn’t been Mr. Floyd under that police officer’s knee, but your own son or daughter, or mother or father, or sister or brother. Imagine how you would feel if you were black and, once again, you’ve seen someone who looks like you suffocated to death by someone who doesn’t. Of course, for the 42 million black citizens of this nation, they do not have the luxury of just imagining it. They live it.
All of this is, to put it mildly, terrible. But there is hope: Once we all recognize the problem — and, more importantly, acknowledge our roles in it — we can start to become part of the solution. And right now, there is one really good way to be part of the solution. It’s simple, but I bet a lot of us have never actually tried it: Listen.
Listen to the voices of black Americans. Listen to their stories. Listen to their thoughts and feelings and hopes and fears and frustrations. When you feel you fully understand, listen some more. Be quiet, not loud. Be empathetic, not judgmental. Open your heart. Open your mind. Open your soul. Turn your ears toward the people who need us to hear them. And, finally, do the thing that we should have been doing all along. Do the thing that, in the very act of writing this, I am not doing. Do the thing that I’m going to do once I’m done speaking. Starting right now.
Listen.
