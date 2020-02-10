This editorial appeared in the Washington Post.
The carnage in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province has resumed, and the pattern is familiar. Rupturing the latest cease-fire, which they observed for only two days, Syrian, Russian and Iranian forces are bombing and shelling civilian targets, driving more than 150,000 people from their homes in January alone, according to the International Red Cross.
So far, the forces have captured two towns on a strategic road linking Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo. What’s still unclear is whether they intend to overrun the rest of the province, which is one of the last areas under Syrian rebel control. If they do, the State Department says they could drive 3 million refugees across the border into Turkey, including thousands of militants from a group linked to al-Qaida.
Apart from the extremists, the only substantial opposition to the offensive is coming from Turkey, which has deployed its own troops in Idlib and is backing some Syrian fighters. That led to a clash between Turkish and Syrian government forces, with fatalities on both sides.
Tensions, meanwhile, are rising between Turkey and Russia, imperiling what has been a growing entente between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.
A new flood of refugees into Turkey could easily lead to another destabilizing exodus to Europe. International terrorists now bottled up in the province, including from the Islamic State, could disperse, too. That’s not to speak of the horrific humanitarian crisis the new offensive may trigger.
The Trump administration has been trying to support the Turks — though so far only with rhetoric. If the Trump administration actually wants to stem the latest bloodbath, it will need to focus its pressure and penalties on Moscow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.