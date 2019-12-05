The following editorial appeared in the Washington Post.
When questions were first raised about Rep. Duncan Hunter’s misuse of campaign funds, the California Republican blamed his son, saying the teenager had used the wrong credit card for online video game purchases.
After he was indicted on federal charges of stealing more than a quarter of a million dollars in campaign funds, he pointed a finger at his wife, noting she was in charge of the family’s finances and received $3,000 a month as his campaign treasurer.
He accused the San Diego Union-Tribune, which raised suspicions about his spending, of peddling “fake news” and said federal prosecutors had conducted a politically motivated “witch hunt” to punish him for his early support of President Donald Trump.
No surprise, then, that as Hunter disclosed this week that he would plead guilty to misuse of campaign funds, he still tried to dodge accountability. “I am pleading guilty to one count,” Hunter told a television station Monday on the eve of his guilty plea, as he pointed out that the charge “does not involve one penny of taxpayer money.”
No surprise that he maintained that his plea stemmed from the noblest of motives: “I think it’s important not to have a public trial for three reasons. And those three reasons are my kids.”
Please. There should be no illusions as to the seriousness of the crime or the strength of the government’s case.
A 47-page federal indictment last year spelled out how from 2009 to 2016, Hunter and his wife (who also was charged) schemed to use thousands of dollars of campaign donations on everything from fancy overseas vacations and golf outings to mundane gas and grocery bills to $600 airfare for a pet rabbit.
It was later alleged that Hunter used campaign funds to carry on extramarital affairs, including with one of his congressional staffers.
Hunter ran out of family scapegoats and pleaded guilty for one reason: He had no choice after his wife pleaded guilty in June to a single count of conspiracy and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, including possible testimony at trial.
Hunter has shown disdain for the justice system and for the voters in his district who reelected him last year.
Hunter, who is expected to resign from Congress, faces five years in prison.
A prison term would be a reaffirmation of the U.S. system of justice and the principle that no one, no matter their position, is above the law.
