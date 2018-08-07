Unnecessary loss of life
The upcoming execution of Carey Dean Moore is unnecessary and smacks of old-time, “an eye for an eye” thinking.
Pope Francis at the Vatican has declared that no life, no matter what the reason, should be taken.
I am somewhat surprised that Nebraska Catholics have not raised a louder voice on this issue.
A prospective murderer is still going to pull the trigger, whether Moore is alive or dead.
I usually do not agree with Sen. Ernie Chambers, but he is correct on trying to stop this killing. The drug suppliers have voiced disapproval if their products are being used, but they have no power to intercede.
I do not know whether Moore is a “good” guy or a “bad” guy, but he should be spared.
Surely, someone in Lincoln can come forward to stop this unnecessary loss of a human life.
Jerry Freeman, Omaha
Killing is still wrong
Thank you to our Nebraska bishops, women religious and Pope Francis for their opposition to the death penalty and to Marylyn Felion for her continuing witness for life.
Why do we continue to kill people to show that killing people is wrong?
Renee O’Brien, Omaha
It’s the choice of the people
“We The People,” the opening words of the Preamble of the Constitution of the United States, conveys the basic idea that our government governs at the consent of the governed, not a deity, royalty, prelates or despots.
This notion that the power to govern resides with the people is guaranteed to the citizens of Nebraska by the State Constitution. We saw that power exercised in 2016 when the electorate overwhelmingly voted to overturn the death penalty ban. The rule of law prevailed.
Now an age-old institution has publicly involved itself in the effort to stop the execution set for Aug. 14 by the Nebraska Supreme Court.
What moral authority does this institution bring to the death penalty debate given the events of the past 30 years, not only in this country but in many other countries?
Donald George, Columbus, Neb.
What liberals want from Trump
David Uden asks what the president could have said in Helsinki that would have pleased liberals (“Wailing and moaning over Trump,” July 25 Public Pulse). Speaking for myself and myself only, I would have liked President Donald Trump to have behaved like the president of the United States and not like, at best, Vladimir Putin’s sniveling toady and, at worst, a traitor. I should think any American, liberal or conservative, would want that.
I would have liked Trump to point out forcefully to Putin that Russians attacked the United States for the purpose of undermining our democracy. That the Russians meddled in our electoral processes is long established. Uden, however, focuses on the hacking of the Democratic National Committee, as though that were the salient issue.
I should think any American, liberal or conservative, would want a president of the U.S. to call out the Russians on their meddling. I would have liked a president who did not think it was valid immigration policy to cruelly and despicably kidnap babies and children from their parents seeking asylum in this country.
I would like a president who didn’t put his own interests above those of the country he swore to protect and who could be trusted to be honest and aboveboard.
I should think any American, liberal or conservative, would want that.
Mary M. Roeser, Omaha
County Board ignores the people
I was as stumped as the next guy as to why the Douglas County Board has ignored public opinion when it comes to their expensive “plan” for new juvenile justice center buildings.
From what I saw at the meeting James Cavanaugh called, where the room was crowded with people all seemingly against the project, and the letters to the editor I read, many people question this expensive and head-scratching idea.
Then I noticed that in 2016 board members Mike Boyle, Chris Rodgers and Clare Duda all ran unopposed for their seats. And in 2018 Mary Ann Borgeson and P.J. Morgan will also run without an opponent. This says something about our politics in Douglas County and it’s not good. But maybe, since the board voted their positions large raises, someone will contest the members next time. However, there is an option besides waiting to win over a seat on the Douglas County Board, and thankfully in our system we can recall sitting board members. I looked it up, and, if properly applied, a member can be recalled by getting signatures from 35 percent of the voters in their last election.
But hopefully it won’t come to that, and the board will heed the wishes of the citizens of Douglas County.
Ricky Fulton, Omaha
Trump’s $12 billion for ag tariffs
Taxpayers, voters and even farmers should be outraged by “The” Donald Trump. He is unilaterally adding $12 billion to subsidize the agriculture industry for commodity price drops that are a result of Trump’s tariff wars.
Trump started these wars and promised they would be “easy to win.” But $12 billion of taxpayer money is far beyond “easy” in the real world.
This war, like this president, is out of control. With our current “do nothing” Congress, we Americans have lost our system of checks and balances.
As a retired USDA employee, I can assure you that half of that $12 billion will go to the government’s bureaucracy, and half of the remaining $6 billion will go to support the “Big Agriculture” fat cats in corporate big business. That three-quarters loss is the cost of helping real farmers.
Trump made this war; we are expected to pay for it.
Like all wars, the rich will become richer and the little people do the suffering and sacrifice.
Get used to it.
John Klein, Treynor, Iowa
Farmers and trade war
It doesn’t seem right for farmers to receive welfare payments when they voted for the trade war in the first place.
John Christensen, Omaha
