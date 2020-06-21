The writer, a Nebraska native, is a communications strategist who leads the ACLU’s nationwide communications programs on LGBTQ rights.
From my Brooklyn apartment on Monday morning, I was responding to emails and phone calls as fast as I could. As a staff member for the American Civil Liberties Union’s national office, I’ve spent much of my two years in New York working on the cases of our clients Aimee Stephens and Don Zarda, who just won a historic victory at the U.S. Supreme Court.
Both lost their jobs simply because of who they were. The Supreme Court has now said, without question, that this discrimination is against the law.
I was instantly reminded of another moment, five years ago in June in Nebraska, when I gathered with friends and neighbors outside of the State Capitol in Lincoln to celebrate another historic moment with another set of ACLU clients overturning bans on same-sex marriage.
I grew up in Benson and attended three public schools on 52nd Street. After graduating from Nebraska Wesleyan University, I spent the first decade of my professional career working to make Nebraska a more fair and just state. On multiple occasions, I traveled across Nebraska — not just along I-80 — to both listen to LGBTQ people and to share the stories of LGBTQ people.
During one trip that included a stop in Scottsbluff, someone was willing to share their story only if we met in a public park during daylight hours. Like many on this trip, they were concerned that if others overheard our conversation, they would lose their job.
Over and over again, I heard LGBTQ people say the fear of workplace discrimination was preventing them from going after a job or a promotion. It kept Nebraskans from being fully present at work, like participating in the water cooler conversations and the social functions that often lead to a raise or a career move. It kept people from falling in love or living authentically because they feared that it would hurt their career. It kept people from seeking health care or reporting violence.
I’m thankful that at Benson High I had a friend in Dominique Morgan who showed me that it is OK to be LGBTQ. Dominique is now executive director of Black & Pink, a national organization headquartered in Omaha that works with LGBTQ people impacted by the criminal justice system.
The majority of Nebraskans agree that our laws should protect LGBTQ people from discrimination. For most employers, nothing has changed. But for those that want to judge someone for reasons that have nothing to do with their ability to do the job, that’s discrimination and it is against the law.
Tragically, neither Aimee or Don lived to see this landmark victory that was only possible thanks to their courage and commitment. As momentous as this decision is, I know they would agree there is still more work to do.
LGBTQ people — particularly black and brown transgender women —are too often targeted and harassed by law enforcement. Yes, in Nebraska. Discrimination makes it more likely that LGBTQ people aren’t safe in our homes or in our schools, and when we combine that with the discrimination we have too often faced in the workplace, it often means experiencing homelessness.
The ACLU of Nebraska, OutNebraska, Black & Pink, and other organizations aren’t done and still need the support of all Nebraskans who care about fairness and justice.
When I visited Aimee at her home near Detroit in September 2018, it was one of the first times since moving to New York City that I had visited a street which felt like my parent’s home in Benson. This reminded me that the work I was doing from the East Coast was about all of us — including those back home.
I’m proud to be from Nebraska. I’m proud to be a gay man who lives with his partner, who is also from Nebraska. And I’m proud that in Nebraska I learned everything I needed to know to take a case to the Supreme Court.
