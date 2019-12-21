It is with mixed emotions that I note the retirement of The World-Herald’s editorial page editor, Cate Folsom. While I’m extremely happy for her, I’m sad to lose an incredible editorial page editor who has given her entire adult life to our newspaper.
I’ve worked with Cate for only the past year, but it was clear from the beginning that she is a highly professional, knowledgeable, deeply committed person who loves The World-Herald and her journalistic colleagues.
Cate has been an instrumental member of our team since 1979. Her positions have included Women’s News section reporter and copy editor, main news copy editor, Washington bureau reporter, city desk editor, assistant Living section editor, investigative team editor and metro-regional editor before taking her current role. During her career, she has been involved in a range of major news efforts, including Lost in High School in 1999; Understanding a Tragedy (in the wake of the Von Maur mass shootings) in 2008; At War/At Home in 2011, which included overseeing embedded coverage from Afghanistan; and the 2014 prison sentence miscalculations project.
Cate, who retired Friday, worked for four of The World-Herald’s seven publishers, beginning with Harold “Andy” Andersen. She was inducted into the Omaha Press Club Hall of Fame in 2018.
Observations from longtime staff members underscore how important her talent and leadership have been for our newspaper.
Paul Goodsell, our managing editor, observes: “Cate is a great journalist, with a deep understanding of the news and a skillful editing touch. When she edited my stories, she was the best at tightening them without being heavy-handed. When she was finished, the stories still felt like my own writing — only much crisper and better.” When they collaborated on major projects, Cate “brought a clear vision on how to organize a complicated topic and emphasize the most meaningful themes. And when I joined her as an editor, she showed me how to work with reporters and organize our coverage.”
Jeff Koterba, our editorial cartoonist, has known Cate for four decades, since his college days at the University of Nebraska at Omaha when Cate was adviser to the Gateway, the student newspaper. “While we were colleagues at The World-Herald for many years,” Jeff says, “with Cate in the newsroom and me on the editorial page, we never had the chance to actually work with one another. I was always envious of those in the newsroom who had the opportunity to work with her. So when she became editorial page editor, I was thrilled to finally have the chance to work with one of Nebraska’s finest journalists.”
“I’ve been privileged to have such a solid professional as my editor and colleague,” says Deputy Editorial Page Editor Geitner Simmons. “Her leadership and counsel have made me a better journalist. Cate is outstanding in her sound judgment, organizational skills and exceptional editing talent.”
Erin Grace, a World-Herald metro columnist and veteran reporter, calls Cate “the quintessential newswoman: Smart, strong, steely and curious. As an editor, she has been clear, focused and decisive — traits that sharpened reporting and writing chops of the reporters who worked for her.” As a newsroom leader, Cate’s determination to pursue stories rigorously “was balanced by a real humanity, generosity of spirit and a drive to, above all, be fair.”
Through her leadership and dedication, Cate has set a high standard of professionalism for our newspaper. We pledge to continue to deliver news and opinion products at that standard, to best serve our community now and in the future.
