What words for the victims?
If the words barbaric, heinous and inhumane are being used to describe the horrors of capital punishment, then what words would be appropriate to describe what innocent victims suffered at the hands of such predators?
What word or words come to mind after two Omaha cab drivers were shot to death in a holdup for a few lousy dollars? How would you describe what Charles Starkweather did to 11 people in the 1950s, including a 2-year-old child and a teenage couple?
Danny Jo Eberle and Christopher Walden were abducted, then hogtied, sexually abused and finally stabbed to death by John Joubert. Jane McManus was stalked, raped and then beaten to death with a claw hammer at the hands of Harold Lamont Otey.
What words can be used to describe such carnage? Can the words barbaric, heinous and inhumane be used?
Charlie Aliano, Omaha
Execution won’t help anything
It makes my heart sad to see the governor of Nebraska work so hard to find a way to kill Carey Dean Moore.
Will we really find our lives better if we wake up on Aug. 15 having executed this man? No doubt he committed a terrible act. Must we do the same? Must we kill him coldly and deliberately as a way to show that killing is wrong?
Sheila Burke, Omaha
Draft report on Keystone XL
The U.S. State Department just issued its draft report about the “mainline alternative route” of the Keystone XL pipeline through Nebraska. It said: “Neither the construction nor operation of the MAR and its ancillary facilities would noticeably contribute to greenhouse gas cumulative effects or climate change.”
Just as: 1) the Nebraska Public Power District is engaged in a contract to capture carbon, 2) the U.S. Supreme Court denies the Trump administration’s plea to halt proceedings in a landmark lawsuit by young people seeking stronger federal action on climate change, and 3) temperatures above the Arctic Circle reached 90 degrees, our State Department considers the carbon-intensive extraction process, the destruction of boreal forests, the water guzzling, the toxic tailings (wastewater) and the spilling of tar sands oil to be inconsequential to our health and climate.
The draft report notes that there are no state regulations applicable to pipeline decommissioning in Nebraska, so we should look to out-of-state sources for regulations. The draft report makes no mention of the ability of a foreign company taking the land of Nebraskans by eminent domain.
The draft report doesn’t address what would happen to the tar sands oil once it is refined. How much would really benefit Nebraskans versus how it might give a boost to a foreign industry? We Nebraskans often bemoan being called a flyover state. Let’s not make us the tunnel-under state.
David E. Corbin, Omaha
chair, Nebraska Sierra Club
Some direction in a time of fear
“We have nothing to fear but fear itself.” Franklin D. Roosevelt’s statement may not seem true today, at least if one watches, listens to or read the news. It seems everything is focused on fear-generating topics. We are like cornered rats, primed to react violently.
We fear terrorism, fires, hurricanes, earthquakes, climate change, invasion of immigrants, random gun violence and crime, road rage, school shootings, bullying, drugs, police violence (if you’re black) — not to mention a nuclear holocaust, a trade war, political and religious polarization or the rise of fascism. I could go on.
Is our excessive focus on fear spiraling out of control and leading us to harsher rhetoric and violence? Not to be Pollyanna-ish, but for most Americans (if you are not a minority), life at the local level is not that bad. The economy is strong. Despite perceptions, crime has greatly decreased. There have been no world wars in over 70 years.
Can you imagine France going to war with England or Germany today? We can thank NATO and the United Nations in great part for that. What then should we do? Certainly not cower in fear and wring our hands, paralyzed with fear. Here are a couple of quotes that can give us some direction:
“Think globally, act locally.”
“Do all that you can, with all that you have, in the time that you have, in the place where you are.”
John Krejci, Lincoln
Globalization costs the U.S.
Globalization is an economic policy that has led to the United States having a trade deficit with all its trade partners. Which means the United States is losing money and jobs. Allowing the free flow of immigration is causing problems not only in the United States but in the EU, as well.
People wonder why haven’t wages risen more. The supply/demand of labor is the answer. People who want open borders are keeping the cost of labor down. This is to the benefit of the wealthy industrialists and wealthy class that want cheap labor.
These same people decided that Hillary Clinton was to be elected in 2016. She was the heir apparent to this globalization policy for the rich.
Who is President Donald Trump representing? Regular working people who don’t have enough money to buy politicians. He realizes that globalization is draining America of its wealth and distributing it to others. China has a huge surplus with us. If we don’t slow this growth they will have the largest economy in the world by 2025.
We are spending $700 billion a year on NATO while those counties are bleeding us with trade surpluses. Plus they are doing business with our enemies.
There are no Democrats/Republicans. There are only those who control the flow of money. Which side are you on?
Thomas M. Rawley, Omaha
Immigrants have potential
Regarding “Immigration Solution” (July 30 Public Pulse letter by Chris Darrell):
Darrell is concerned about who will take care of illegal immigrants to our country. By and large, they take pretty good care of themselves. They are employed as roofers, dishwashers, cooks, laborers, etc., and a lot of them in our state are employed by the meatpacking industry.
They are ineligible for government welfare and contribute to Social Security (which they will never benefit from) and Medicare through their payroll deductions.
From a study of the meat-based regional economy written by Brian Hanson, who works for a think tank called the Center for Rural Affairs: “Latinos and immigrants are not only bringing population growth to rural America, they are also bringing economic growth. … Economists have found that, nationwide, rural counties with larger proportions of Latino populations tend to be better off economically than those with smaller Latino populations. Rural counties with higher proportions of Latinos tend to have lower unemployment rates and higher average per capita incomes.”
While I do not support illegal immigration, the fallacy that these immigrants are a drain on our society is wrong. Congress needs to come up with a sensible immigration policy that takes advantage of their potential as legal residents.
Stuart Wood, Bellevue
Will it end in impeachment?
Fake media: Since when was the National Enquirer given more credence than CNN?
Freedom of speech: Depends upon which media outlet agrees with the current administration. Is that why we ratified the Constitution and fought a revolutionary war spilling blood across this wonderful nation — champion of the underdog, whose voice is heard among all others to ensure a democracy?
Checks and balances: To ensure no one part of the federal government has too much power. But it seems this president can dictate legislative power with presidential mandate or executive orders that override the legislative branch. Where will it end? I guess that’s why we have impeachment powers.
David Fried, Omaha
Omaha is impressive
Recently my wife and I, from North Platte, and several members of our family from Houston, were in Omaha to attend the Pinnacle Bank Championship.
We spent three days in Omaha and were tremendously impressed with the outstanding customer service that we received from every motel employee, restaurant worker and the staff and volunteers at the golf tournament.
I don’t know if your chamber of commerce, visitors bureau and other tourism organizations have made a concerted effort to train employees to project a caring customer service attitude toward visitors. If you are working to project a welcoming, friendly attitude from your front-line workers, it is working and Omaha is impressive.
We were greeted with sincere smiles and a welcoming attitude that made us happy we had come to Omaha for this event. Everyone that we encountered represented Omaha very well.
We look forward to coming back to Omaha soon, and we congratulate your city for projecting such a positive attitude toward visitors.
Tom Gorman, North Platte
Cloisters on the Platte is stunning
Recently a trio of us made the jaunt to the Cloisters on the Platte. It was stunning. A warm thank you to Joe Ricketts. His passion, insight, planning and resources made his dream a reality, much to the blessing of every Christian.
The setting is breathtaking. The building architecture is eye candy. But the crowning jewels are the Stations of the Cross. The theme is the essence of Christian belief across all denominations.
The pilgrimage through the Stations of the Cross is about a mile trek. The experience is heartwarming and awe-inspiring.
Greg Weldon, Papillion
(4) comments
Wow, a great Public Pulse column; seven letters out of nine were a pleasure to read.
Actually, make that 6 of the 9. Rawley's pulling figures out of the air, just like Trump does. We spend $700 billion a year on NATO? Good trick, when the entire 2018 Pentagon budget is $639 billion, of which far more goes to Central Command's wars than to NATO.
As for the Koterba cartoon:
Fact: The single-payer plan would save $2 trillion. Don't take my word for it:
We already spend $3.3 trillion a year on health care, $10, 348 per person, the highest in the world. (Germany $5,600, Canada $4,800, etc)
Fact Sheet: https://www.cms.gov/research-statistics-data-and-systems/statistics-trends-and-reports/nationalhealthexpenddata/nhe-fact-sheet.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter_axiosvitals&stream=top-stories
"The libertarian Mercatus Center made waves yesterday with a report that said Sen. Bernie Sanders' version of "Medicare for All" would require about $32.6 trillion in new federal spending over its first 10 years.
Other estimates of Sanders' proposal have landed on roughly the same price tag.
Yes, but: It's still less expensive than what we're projected to spend now. If Mercatus' estimates are correct, Sanders' plan would cost about $2 trillion less, over 10 years, than the status quo." (the math is easy) - https://www.axios.com/single-payer-health-care-united-states-cost-bernie-sanders-34b74049-9a61-4b77-a495-62711073c639.html
"Backbreaking" is just a conservative Republican talking point.
The 2018 Defense Budget was signed into law on December 12, 2017 by President Trump. The defense budget authorizes just under $700 billion in defense spending...
Looking at its direct commitment to Europe, the US contribution to NATO common funding stands at a fairly hefty 22.1%, or about US$685 million. This covers the costs of some operations, training and exercises, joint facilities, NATO headquarters and staff. The US further contributes to common equipment procurement, such as the Alliance Ground Surveillance System and the Strategic Airlift Command. It also provides some unique capabilities, including NATO Ballistic Missile Defence, for which the costs are included in the US Missile Defence Agency budget. In total, US funding for NATO military capabilities amounted to US$6.96bn in 2017 and US$6.87bn in 2018
Obviously, not all of NATO spending comes from the Defense budget. There are many "pots" in the government's budget.
Politifact on the full Mercatus report:
The Mercatus report’s author took issue with Sanders’ focus on that figure. (2.054 trillion in savings over 10 years)
Charles Blahous said that to come up with that estimate, Mercatus used a relatively generous assumption about how well Sanders’ plan will end up controlling health care costs. It assumes that provider payment will be reduced to Medicare levels, that negotiation with prescription drugmakers will generate significant savings, and that administrative costs will be cut from 13 to 6 percent.
However, in an alternative scenario in which cost-control works less effectively (see Table 4) Mercatus found that over the same 10-year period, national health expenditures would actually increase by $3.252 trillion compared to current law.
https://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/statements/2018/aug/03/bernie-s/did-conservative-study-show-big-savings-bernie-san/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.