Stewards of the land
I remember moving into Armbrust Acres just north of Zorinsky Lake and having my daily walk around the lake. The trees were mere twigs, and the lake, due to upstream sewage problems, could not be filled.
Over the years the lake filled with water, the native grasses thrived, the trees became robust and beautiful and the wildlife flourished.
Meanwhile we are facing a environmental crisis that threatens the world. In an ironic twist of fate, destroying the trees at Zorinsky will accelerate that crisis. They are mature healthy trees that produce oxygen and capture carbon/greenhouse gases in converting CO2 to oxygen.
You can say I love trees and I am Nebraska proud. When I am kidded about why I left my native Colorado for Nebraska, I have taken great pride pointing out to my friends that Nebraska was a world pioneer in the fight against erosion by building tree shelters.
This has made Nebraska, home of Arbor Day, a leader in the fight against global warming and protecting the environment. A 222-square-mile manmade forest in northwest Nebraska is the largest manmade forest in the United States.
Against that legacy we want to destroy 40 acres of healthy trees that provide a perfect habitat for wildlife. The Army Corp of Engineers is not doing a balancing-of-interests test or looking analytically at alternatives to find creative solutions to save the trees.
We are called to be stewards of the land. Why are we destroying such a valuable resource?
Kenneth Pickens, Omaha
The 4%
I’ve been reading many Public Pulse letters by global warming/climate change believers who demand legislation (e.g., carbon tax laws) to retard the effects of global warming and/or climate change. Ironically, every one of these “actions” is aimed at Americans.
Allow me to introduce into this argument the forgotten 96%. Americans make up only 4% of the world’s population. No piece of legislation will change the fact that the other 96% are overwhelmingly the greatest contributors of pollutants into our atmosphere.
“Global” means the entire world. America is but a small part of the global community. I remember America in the 1970s, when we began to take serious actions to clean up our environment, and we’ve come a long way. We’ve done our part. Now some want to blame America for the rest of the world’s inaction.
The legislative push is an attempt to “redistribute” our wealth. We could confiscate the entire wealth of this nation and put it towards “climate change” actions, and the only effect would be a certain class of international wealthy becoming wealthier, while our country would be relegated to Third World status.
No U.S. legislation will force China, India, Brazil, Vietnam, Mexico and other major polluters to change their ways.
Four percent of the world’s population should not be forced to pay for the pollution created by the other 96%.
Marv Dorsey, Omaha
Bold tax changes needed
Dave Nabity’s Dec. 14 Midlands Voices commentary was spot on (“Nebraska should mend high-tax ways”).
After years of observing and on occasion trying to influence the profligate spending behavior of local governmental entities, I think it is very apparent that taxing entities in Nebraska are not able to keep the best interest of the state and taxpayers as a top priority. And taxpayers pushing them to spend less has proven to have very little impact.
For many years, many of these same local taxing entities have taken advantage of property valuation increases resulting in a tax windfall, when they should be decreasing their tax levy to prevent the windfall.
This is a train wreck in slow motion. I propose that the Legislature pass a bill that mandates cuts in all local taxing entity budgets by 5%. They can learn to live with it, just like many citizens (and especially farmers) have had to do.
Is it any wonder that the TRUE tax petition to lower property taxes by 35% is gaining steam in Nebraska?
On top of this needed change by local governments, we have a do-nothing Legislature that can’t seem to get its job done. So it’s time for some bold action, as Nabity states. I’d hate to see what this state would look like in five years without it.
Jerry Pascale, Omaha
Snow removal problem solved
I have finally figured out a solution to the City of Omaha’s policy regarding clearing one’s sidewalks.
Henceforth when it snows, I will clear my walks within 24 hours. If the city has not plowed my street by then (and it never does) I will call a private contractor to plow my street and send the bill to the city. Doesn’t that sound fair?
Marvin Crawford, Omaha
A case for ‘Medicare for All’
I want to thank Mayor Jean Stothert for making a brilliant case in support of a single-payer, “Medicare for All” health care system for our country.
Stothert is shifting the city’s 2,700 full-time employees toward a single health insurance plan. Her determination to lower costs for taxpayers also adds efficiency that was impossible to achieve with the current system, a bureaucratic mess with at least 30 different plans. As our mayor notes, “It was a nightmare to administer all of those.”
Two problems exist with this city-level approach: Deductibles will be higher, and choice (providers, benefits, etc.) will be restricted. Consider for a moment the enormous benefits of shifting to a single-payer system at the national level similar to Stothert’s plan for Omaha. Immediately the bureaucratic disaster of navigating hundreds, if not thousands, of insurance plans would be eliminated. This efficiency would greatly serve both the public as well as aspects of health care networks.
Consumer access to providers would increase because to compete most, if not all, doctors and facilities would join the national program. Compared to now, deductibles and co-pays would be negligible if not eliminated.
Best of all, our entire system would shift primarily to focusing on patients, rather than now catering mostly to insurance executives, hospital administrators and the rest of the bureaucratic “nightmare” Stothert so wisely wants to eliminate.
Jason Brown, Omaha
