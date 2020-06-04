These young people are inspiring
For those who can recall the ’60s, it was police brutality, racism and segregation that impelled Martin Luther King and millions of civil rights advocates to protest nonviolently and march peacefully to bring about change. But at the same time, riots broke out in Omaha after the police shot Vivian Strong in the back of the head as she fled and killed a black youth coming out of a vandalized business. Add the George Wallace rally in Omaha and the torching of much of what was then termed “the near Northside.”
Those were terrible days, but perhaps even worse were the results of that violence. Fifty years later and the neighborhood has still not recovered. The civil rights movement was given a black eye, and we continue to deal with racism, police brutality and segregation.
When will we ever learn? Violence begets more violence. The president tweets “When the looting starts, the shooting starts”!
I applaud our young people, who fault my generation and have responded in the millions (7,000 in Lincoln!), raising their hands and their signs saying, “Black Lives Matter.” I beg them to learn from the mistakes of our generations. Violence is wrong.
Granted, there is evidence that the BLM movement has been infiltrated by right-wing elements, determined to vilify the movement. And there are left-wing anarchists and “crazies” committed to violence. But I am heartened by young, white women — and men — who have put themselves on the line to seek structural and institutional change in our still racist society. They haven’t given up. They give me hope. Power to you, young people!
John Krejci, Lincoln
Vital that an investigation be done
Over the course of the past several days, I have heard a lot of people sharing their opinions on what they believe happened between Jake Gardner and James Scurlock on Saturday night. Different people from different points of view are taking the same facts and ending up with two very different conclusions about what happened.
Quite honestly, I am not sure what to believe. I am reminded of this wisdom from Proverbs 18:17: “In a lawsuit, the first to speak seems right, until someone comes forward and cross-examines.”
Ultimately, it comes down to the intentions and motives of the individuals who were there that day, which is something that may never be fully known by anyone other than God. However, there are a few things that I do know. One man shot and killed another man, and, while we may not know the intentions of either man, it is not our job to decide guilt.
A jury of that man’s peers should be the one responsible to weigh the evidence, make a decision of intent, and determine if the actions were justified. Justice for James does not necessarily mean a conviction for Jake Gardner, but it does mean that we do not assume the innocence of Jake and the guilt of James without it being heard in court.
Justice for James ultimately comes down to due process and equality before the law. His life was valuable, and we owe it to him and his family to thoroughly investigate what occurred.
Jonathon Hastings, Omaha
City Council failed
Truly amazing that citizens can come to a City Council hearing on racism and police violence, talk about how they’re at a peaceful protest the police turned into bedlam with excessive force, yet somehow the City Council sided with the police on needing an excessive display of force.
Omaha’s City Council message was clear: You can speak but we aren’t listening.
Clark Rutledge, Omaha
Omaha needs fundamental change
With regard to the recent unrest surrounding the murder of George Floyd and the greater issue of police brutalization of Americans, and most notably of black Americans: It is not enough for Mayor Jean Stothert or Chief of Police Todd Schmaderer to say, “We hear you and agree this was a tragedy,” and leave it at that. If that is all you have to say to those people raising their voices up in anguish and protest to the continued systemic issues deeply embedded in the police and justice system, then you are not listening.
People want a plan to stomp out these issues at the municipal, state and national level. People want an immediate action plan to address problematic police officers when they commit crimes against the people they are sworn to protect and serve. People want independent investigation and prosecution of police. People want an end to the police unions being allowed to offer blind defense to bad cops and then getting bad cops their jobs back after the fact.
The failure for the mayor or chief of police to say anything along these lines clearly shows they’re not listening and therefore are not offering any leadership to a new world. A new world where people don’t feel compelled to protest police injustice because they’d know unjust cops would be treated the same way as everyone else when those incidents happen. Mayor Stothert and Chief of Police Schmaderer have an opportunity to get at the forefront of this issue and be leaders to this new world. The first thing they need to do is stop offering platitudes and start offering hard, achievable plans to bring lasting change.
Ian Donahue, Omaha
The kind of police we need
If you want to change the police force in Minneapolis and every other major city in the U.S., you need to recruit Columbos and Monks and get rid of the Dirty Harrys and the Jack Cates.
Michael Driscoll, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.