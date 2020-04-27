Yes to Omaha street bond
Here’s why I’m supporting the Omaha street bond and am encouraging my fellow Omahans to support it. First of all, we’re all already paying taxes for the streets, except much of it is going simply to temporarily fix the potholes instead of completely resurfacing the streets to last much longer.
Second, we’re already paying taxes for the streets, except they’re called something else, like frequently having to pay to have your car realigned after hitting a pothole.
Most of all, however, I’m going to vote for it because I’m tired. Tired of driving on streets like 90th south of Fort that are a minefield of “repaired” potholes. Tired of being paranoid about driving at night during pothole season since it’s nearly impossible to tell the difference between a pothole and a repaired pothole. Tired of being afraid of driving in or right after a rain, since so many potholes will be totally disguised by standing water. Tired of avoiding some streets altogether since they’re so bad. Tired of feeling like I have to avoid driving in the right-hand lane of a four or more lane street since I’ve found the right-hand lanes are most apt to be pockmarked with potholes.
So, I ask that you join me and vote yes on the street bond issue, too.
Errol Waits, Omaha
Palmtag has many strengths
I am writing in support of Janet Palmtag of Nebraska City for state senator for District 1 in the Unicameral. I have known Janet nearly all my life, from her humble beginnings in a large Catholic family raised in Nebraska City, to a successful businesswoman who raised a family that is highly respected in our community. I have the highest regard and admiration for her character, work ethic and personal moral perspective.
We share a common conservative mindset on most governmental and political issues, including support of the Second Amendment, Nebraska prison reform, increasing resources for lower-income southeast Nebraska citizens and lower property taxes for Nebraska. I have volunteered with Janet on the political campaigns for Gov. Ricketts and Rep. Fortenberry.
She is owner and associate broker in J.J. Palmtag Inc. and is licensed in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri. A graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she has served on the University of Nebraska President’s Advisory Committee. She is a former president of the Nebraska Realtors Association.
District 1 needs a representative that has personal experience with fast-paced issues, collaborating with others to get results and seeing things through to the finish. Please join me in voting for Janet Palmtag for our 1st District state senator!
Randy Denniston, Nebraska City
Sasse and court nominees
In response to the April 21 Pulse letter, ”Sasse’s Judiciary service vital”:
The charge to the Senate Judiciary Committee members is to carefully vet the president’s nominees to the federal courts. The idea is not to push through the confirmation of the most nominees, but to be committed to confirming the best, most qualified and fair-minded people for those lifetime seats. The ideal judge should be impartial first and foremost.
Concerning Sen. Sasse’s past votes on the Judiciary Committee, he voted in favor of then-attorney Steven Grasz. Grasz, nominated in August 2017 and later confirmed to the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals by the Senate, was rated “not qualified” by the nonpartisan American Bar Association (ABA). People who interviewed Grasz at the time questioned whether he “would be able to detach himself from his deeply held social agenda and political loyalty to be able to judge objectively with compassion and without bias.”
We should all watch Sen. Sasse’s votes on upcoming nominees Cory Wilson and Justin Walker. Both of these nominees have been vocal about their disdain for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and their wishes to invalidate it. In the middle of a national health crisis, if the ACA were to be invalidated, it would eliminate protections for 130 million people with preexisting conditions and take away health insurance from 19 million Americans. In addition, Justin Walker has also been rated “not qualified” by the ABA.
Carol Bloch, Omaha
An angel appeared
My sunny walk quickly turned into a torrential rain catching me on my normal walk through Regency. Hurrying home, with jacket over my head, a crash of lightning and thunder filled me with fear of being struck. At that moment, an angel appeared from a garage, motioning me to come in. The angel was Dr. Simit, who is not only on the front line at Methodist Hospital but was on the front line of rescuing a scared, drenched woman. He and son drove me home.
I send gratitude and deep thanks for his kindness.
Lou Ann Patterson, Omaha
Scenes from working from home
Morning slips through the gaps of an aging wooden fence.
A rabbit’s curious nose peeks out from under the pine tree’s drooping branches, tickled by frosted needles that catch the light of an infant sun.
A squirrel rappels down one of those branches like a trapeze artist, his strong forearms absorbing the weight of a long dive to the ground.
A wren flits nervously about her nest, waiting for the day’s interruptions to obscure her song.
There will be no interruptions today.
I am the quiet that fills the space left behind.
Ben Ashby, Omaha
