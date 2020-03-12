School restraint bill is needed
I read George Achola’s article (“Legislature should reject school restraint bill”) in the Sunday World-Herald. I disagree with all he wrote. Acquiring a solid education or any worthwhile venture requires discipline to do so. For once I agree with the teachers union. LB 147 is an effort to restore discipline.
Just because a child is a person of color or has an undiagnosed learning disability does not give the child license to disrupt class or disobey the teacher. What about other children of color who want to learn? They deserve a well-run classroom. The well-behaved kids count more as far, as I am concerned. Of course kids with a learning disability need extra help, but they should be able to follow rules of good behavior like the other kids.
Richard Cunningham, Omaha
Stop the virus hype
The more the media and news stations hype up the coronavirus, the more it creates panic. So please stop! The job of the news stations is, yes, to report news and follow developing stories, but it’s not meant to create panic, which is what it’s doing currently.
Use common sense and good judgment, people. Wash your hands, wipe down counters, work stations, don’t touch your mouth or eyes. Stop acting like this is worse than the flu; it’s not. The flu is still more deadly than the coronavirus.
Jeremy Knox, Omaha
Dangers of socialism, open borders
Larry Kennedy wrote in a March 10 Pulse letter to not be afraid of the “far-right” fearmongers warning about socialism coming. All freedom-loving people should be afraid of socialism controlling our society.
When the government takes control of production of goods and services, several things happen. Massive waste and inefficiency lead to higher and higher taxes, loss of freedom and loss of innovation. Capitalism rewards successful innovation; socialism does not. This all leads to a lower standard of living and a government that continues to strangle its citizens’ liberties.
As socialism fails, the same people that pushed for it now cry that it’s failing only because the government doesn’t have enough control; we need more government, they say, to get it right. Unfortunately at some point, the government finally takes control over its citizens. That’s why socialism is considered the first step to communism.
Also, President Trump has tried for three years to control our borders, but the Democrats have done everything possible to stop him. Now Democrats are trashing the president about the coronavirus spread, yet the only way to protect a country from an external contagion is to control the borders and close them if necessary. This is just another reason to control our borders. Re-elect Trump 2020!
Lou Totilas, Kimballton, Iowa
Pro-lifers’ hypocrisy
With abortion rights coming up so much lately in the news, I find it ironic and somewhat sad that many of the people who claim to be pro-life blatantly ignore children living in poverty, offer little help for kids being neglected or abused, or allow adoption agencies to continuously fill up with kids who either weren’t wanted or whom their parents weren’t able to care for.
They would rather force their archaic, narrow-minded, outdated ideals and views on others in society rather than minding their own business or using context, compassion or reason. These same people often demonize parents who need government assistance like food stamps because they don’t want their tax dollars going to people they consider lazy or undeserving.
Funny that they rally around their pro-life stance when a fetus is still in the womb — but once it’s born, suddenly it’s no longer their problem. Hypocrisy at its finest.
Peter Wright, La Vista
Social Security and taxes
We live in a high-tax state. There has been much discussion on this problem, but little action. Here is what seems to me to be a step in the right direction:
Of our 50 states only 13, including Nebraska, tax Social Security payments. Iowa and South Dakota are among the 37 states which do not. Tax relief for Nebraskans on Social Security would certainly be a good step toward tax relief for those who could use it the most.
Let’s contact our representatives about making it 38 states which do not tax Social Security payments.
James E. Burns, Omaha
Peterson, Ricketts are wrong
Once again Attorney General Doug Peterson and Gov. Pete Ricketts are blaming the Nebraska Racing Commission for their own shortsighted view about legal gambling in the state. Not only would it help Fonner Park, but it also would help our tax shortfall, roads and infrastructure and please the majority of Nebraskans who want to legalize gambling.
Meanwhile, throngs of people continue to cross the river to gamble, taking with them those dollars and revenue to Iowa. Mr. Ricketts and Mr. Peterson, please wake up and remove your head from the sand. You will not stop gambling, and this is 2020, not 1980.
Michael T. Costello, Gibbon, Neb.
Journalism and ethics
Joshua Whitney, a journalism instructor, responded (March 2 Pulse) to a Pulse letter about journalistic ethics, or lack of same. Mr. Whitney lectures that responsible journalism publishes “the best obtainable version of the truth” and therein lies the problem. How about just publishing the truth, plain and simple?
The mainstream media have made no secret of their collective contempt for President Trump and all things conservative. Everyone who is not in the media knows this, and removing the rose-colored glasses will easily prove it.
Neil Willer, Omaha
