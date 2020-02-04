Consumption tax is a great idea
State Sen. Steve Erdman’s consumption tax proposal, Legislative Resolution 300CA, is the best economic proposal ever put forth by anyone in Nebraska. Eliminating the income tax and property tax would create broad transparency as to how government taxes and spends. This would put Nebraska in the forefront of taxation and economic policies.
The proposal would replace a badly outdated tax system. The change would take time to adjust to, but the positives far outnumber the negatives: Local property tax collections end. The brain drain of Nebraska will end, as income tax is not an obstacle. Businesses will seek out Nebraska without demanding outrageous incentives.
Some think the proposal is radical, but it is not. The counties and cities of Nebraska could abolish property taxes on their own if the sales tax did not exempt 80% of Nebraska sales. This would cut property taxes about 33%. The 300CA goes one step further in abolishing the income tax and all of the property taxes. This can be done.
I am very proud of the 10 politically diverse Nebraska senators — that is 20% of the Unicameral — to see Nebraska’s tax problem for what it is and to introduce an excellent proposal.
Andrew L. Sullivan, Omaha
Sasse should vote to remove
Sen. Ben Sasse, fate chose you to be our senator in this, the most extraordinary of times since our founding. You are called upon to oppose the power of the majority of the GOP senators, Mitch McConnell and President Trump. You must oppose the use of threats, empty rhetoric and ambitious power and uphold the grand dream that protects this family that is one nation preserved and protected under the Constitution of the United States. That living, breathing piece of elegant wisdom we call our Constitution will be forever toppled by the majority of senators who fear power over following the simple instructions in the Constitution regarding impeachment.
I have supported you as a philosopher and man of wisdom and believed you were a true leader. I have told my friends that you, like Abraham Lincoln, would not let the fear of losing a senatorial election next term stop you from towering with the giants of American and world history. Now I fear your timidity will be viewed a thousand years from now as one of the missing pieces of the puzzle that allowed the greatest nation of opportunity to fail, just as the Roman Empire did nearly 2,000 years ago.
What will you tell your grandchildren when they asked why you clearly didn’t do the right thing?
Kenneth Pickens, Omaha
Dems’ mania to oust Trump
The final curtain is about to fall on the impeachment theater. It has been three and one half years since the Democrats began trying to find any offense they could charge the president with. They have looked at emoluments, his tax returns, Russian collusion, obstruction of justice, white supremacy and conflicts of interest.
Impeachment is typically when you catch someone doing something illegal and the impeachment process is begun. With President Trump, the impeachment process was talked about when he announced his candidacy and work begun immediately after his election as they looked over charges involving the emoluments clause, tax returns, etc.
The Democrats were not reacting to any illegal actions committed by Trump; they were “shopping around” for anything they could charge him with.
They end up with two false charges. Adam Schiff gave his version of President Trump on the phone call with President Zelensky that was a fabrication. And now the Democrats are saying President Trump was not acquitted because there was no trial. No witnesses means no trial. Actually, no witnesses means the prosecution did not meet its prima facie requirements, so there was no need to call witnesses.
Kevin Rooney, Omaha
Truth will come out inevitably
For months, the Republicans said they wanted a witness to come forward with firsthand knowledge of the president’s dealings with Ukraine. John Bolton came forward with firsthand knowledge, then gets denied in the Senate by the Republicans to give testimony. The latest poll showed 75% of the country wanted to hear from witnesses during this so-called trial.
Is someone fearing the facts? The truth will come out sooner or later.
Clark Squires, Omaha
Trump is unfit to serve
I am so tired of deluded Republicans who argue that Democrats have been trying to oust a “duly elected” president since Donald J. Trump took office, and that the impeachment trial is their last-ditch final effort to accomplish that mission. Democrats are not deluded enough to think the Republican-controlled, “do-nothing” Senate will actually do the right thing and hold Trump accountable for his abuse of office. Trump’s obvious abuse of power compelled the House to fulfill its constitutional responsibility to impeach him.
Dan Schmid (“Hagel, Kerrey, Impeachment, Jan. 17, 2020) says, “the current trial started the moment President Trump was elected.” You don’t think the right wing was obstructing and trying to do everything in its power to make Bill Clinton and Barack Obama one-term presidents from the day they took office?
Actually, Trump has been his own worst enemy, acting recklessly enough to impeach himself. Regardless, Trump is morally unfit to hold office, and I hope enough voters will see this truth before November. Just consider Trump’s history. He dodged the draft, his businesses declared bankruptcy six times, he cheated on his wives, mocked a handicapped person and bragged about his ability to sexually accost a woman with impunity due to his status as a celebrity. He recently paid a $2 million fine for misuse of private foundation funds and paid a $25 million settlement (shortly before he took office) for fraud over his fake university.
Please, just do the right thing this November and vote to “duly” remove this corrupt president from office.
Rod Howe, Omaha
Surprise medical bills
As a mother of a daughter who was born early and spent 26 days in the neonatal intensive care unit, I’ve experienced surprise medical billing firsthand. This is an important issue, and I am hopeful our congressional leaders will find a suitable solution. Surprise medical bills are high out-of-network costs that patients incur after receiving treatment from physicians or specialists that are not within their insurance networks. Usually, the bills are for thousands of dollars, which makes it a real challenge.
I would like to see a solution that protects patients. I think a plan from U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., could provide that protection. He is proposing that an independent arbitration system be set up to allow doctors and insurers to negotiate a patient’s bill before an independent mediator. The patient wouldn’t have to worry about a surprise bill. I think this is better than other bills currently being considered in Congress because it includes independent dispute resolution and not government rate-setting, which would hurt rural doctors and patients, and make Medicare for All potentially a reality.
I am confident that Nebraska Rep. Adrian Smith, who has stood on the side of patients, will support Rep. Neal’s plan over government-mandated rate-setting.
Rachel Hays, Columbus, Neb.
Great playhouse production
The Omaha Community Playhouse has done it again! My daughter and I had the joy of seeing “A Raisin in the Sun” on Sunday afternoon. This powerful story was beautifully done. It and everyone involved in its presentation deserved every minute of the standing ovation it got.
Carol Sanderhoff and Beth Eckley, Omaha
