White privilege and responsibility
In a post to the Public Pulse (June 22, “What racism is not”), John Wright opined why he is not a racist, including because he is a patriot and is white, among other things. Mr. Wright expresses a worldview that we are all given an equal opportunity in life, that no one should be given preference because of race, creed or religion, etc. Those comments are simply out of touch.
In making such comments, Wright would like to casually toss aside the systemic ill effects of centuries of racism, sexism and bigotry, not to mention nepotism and cronyism. Your white privilege allows you to start the race of life with a distinct advantage over people of color, women, people with lower socio-economic status, etc. Not a fair race, Mr. Wright!
Contrary to what you may believe, what are needed to level the playing field are equal opportunity measures such as affirmative action, jobs programs, neighborhood planning, police reform, etc. So, instead of telling people to stop complaining about what they don’t have and to start to work to build a better life, (after all, you say that’s not your responsibility), perhaps you should work on your humanity, seeing life as it truly is. Help those not as fortunate as yourself. Work toward affecting positive changes. Eliminate bigotry and not judge people from an ivory tower of white privilege. That is your responsibility.
Michael Leonard, Omaha
Of cinder blocks, history and justice
I actually understand being upset about syrup bottles and rice boxes. Part of your personal history, eh? Or statues. But hope as equally upset about chain gangs, lynching, slavery with all its horrors, segregation, Jim Crow, the KKK, white flight, excluding blacks from the Homestead Act and the G.I. Bill, calling grown men “boy.” Choke holds. That’s a shared history going back further than a syrup bottle.
You cannot put a cinder block around someone’s neck and then complain if they can’t climb as high and as fast as you do. You might even understand if that cinder block gets thrown at a statue of a cinder block maker.
Deirdre Evans, Omaha
Cultural change, preserving liberty
There is much package dealing that is regrettably involved in the legitimate attempts to raise the awareness of folks to racial injustice, but I will not focus on that. Further, it is not the tearing down or defacing of statues per se that is the central problem. Rather, it is the lack of discernment to the nuances of life and the failure to appreciate the context in which people lived that disturbs me. But even more disturbing, it is the attempt to erase a culture that, for all its faults, has made liberty (through rule of law) its touchstone. It is this culture that provides the basis for how we understand our symbols. Indeed, it seems that this culture is now to be replaced by a new one that does not see liberty as the paramount value for the political/legal order.
I do not think that it is the province of the state to try to establish a given culture, but if we are to have a society that not only defends but also understands liberty, then we need to rediscover various civil associations or “little platoons,” as Edmund Burke called them, in order to establish a culture that understands the importance and value of its symbols. Here our educational institutions have generally failed us.
Finally, we may need to add more symbols and/or put certain symbols in a museum rather than in places of honor, but we must remember the primary value of liberty and the importance of law in securing it and make them central to our culture.
Douglas B. Rasmussen, Omaha
Maybe football can spur big change
Now is the time for college athletic scholarship players of color and those who sympathize with the Black Lives Matter movement to make a difference for the cause. Commit or transfer (via the portal) to schools in states which are the least restrictive to voters’ rights. In other words, come to Nebraska (go Huskers and Bluejays), California, Oregon, Washington, New York, to name a few. Think twice about committing to or staying at schools in states that are the most restrictive in allowing minority voters to cast their ballots — such as Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, Ohio, Wisconsin, Texas and Iowa, to name a few.
“Equal Protection Under the Law” is our state’s motto. Nebraska stands as tall or taller than the rest of the states when it comes to protecting the right to vote for all its citizens.
People in the states that suppress the vote take pride in their football programs. Think of schools like Auburn, Bama, Clemson, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Georgia and all the Texas schools. If the student athletes want to effect real change, abandon all thoughts of attending these schools. Use the portals to extract yourself and no longer identify with these programs. The fan base of these schools will go nuts. The fan base will require their state legislators to restore the right to vote for all.
I predict it would not take more than a year or two to bring about the type of voter change that will make a difference in the lives of people of a color — other than white.
In the meantime I know we the people of Nebraska would welcome with open arms all student athletes who want to play for a historically relevant football program in a state that does not discriminate at the polls.
Richard Rensch, Omaha
One person can make a difference
A recent Omaha World-Herald article about Angela Harrelson, George Floyd’s aunt, is such a vivid description of what racism did to her as a young girl growing up. The way white classmates and white adults treated her on the school bus ride to school, denying her seats to sit down, forcing her to stand up in the aisle while the driver swerved the bus to make her fall down. and threatened to slap her if she fell down. And yet, one day, a white girl said, “My Mama said this is wrong, stop picking on them.” Angela Harrelson said, “It takes one person to make a change, speaking up.”
Oh, if all of us could be that one person who spoke up against racism!
“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter” — Martin Luther King, Jr.
Tom Black, West Point, Neb.
Sins of the past
The attempt to change the name of Burke High School would be almost laughable if I didn’t think the young lady was serious. If we are going to give every institution or every person an over-the-top examination looking for discriminatory or abusive behavior, then maybe we should look at the Catholic Church during the Spanish Inquisition. They tortured and killed thousands of people because of their beliefs, so I am reminded, every time I see someone wearing a cross, of the suffering that non-Christians went through. Well?
Scott Petersen, Omaha
Understand white privilege
You, John Wright (June 22 Pulse), and I have received special treatment our entire lives because we are white. You and I have been given preference because we are white. You and I had more opportunities because we are white. You and I have been given special consideration because we are white. You and I have the freedom to not worry about where we move, buy, work and play, and we can speak freely with little concern about the consequences of what we say.
Like you and me, black people also believe that most police and first responders are brave and dedicated to their jobs. They don’t hate the police. They hate being treated differently by them because of the color of their skin.
Black people have fought for this country in every war since its inception despite the discrimination and injustices they have experienced throughout history. They are not asking you or me to give them anything except the same opportunities and privileges that we have.
You and I have a responsibility to understand how systemic racism has affected institutions and policy at every level in this country. You and I have a responsibility to educate ourselves about all of the contributions that black Americans have made to this country, because those things have been whitewashed from school textbooks. You and I have the responsibility to know better so we can be better and do better. Something as simple as gaining knowledge will give all of us a better life in this great country.
Kristen Freeman, Omaha
Yes to this call to action
I commend the religious leaders’ “call to action” (World-Herald, June 24). Their three proposals just make common sense. The issue of banning chokeholds and outfitting all police officers with cameras that automatically activate have been on the “discussion list” since George Floyd’s death. Less attention has been given to the banning of firearms at public protests and rallies. But this is so intelligent and makes so much sense. I hope it is given the attention it deserves.
Cheryl Gorman, Omaha
What do you hear?
When hearing or reading “Black Lives Matter,”
to some it is “ONLY Black Lives Matter.”
I hear “Black Lives Matter TOO” and
I support that 100%.
James E. Burns, Omaha
Omaha park, trail needs
The mayor might select a new leader of our Omaha Parks Department who will rethink Omaha’s strategy on drinking fountains and bathrooms in our parks. Many of Omaha’s 60-parks and most of the trail systems do not provide access to drinking water or toilets. As a runner, I’ve noticed Omaha is not up to speed compared to other cities. Porta-Potty’s aren’t the answer, and it’s hard to drink from a sprinkler head. Let’s figure it out.
Adam Langdon, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.