Where is the justice?
I agree with Judge Forsberg that leaving a newborn baby on someone’s porch is a very “troubling matter.” But what is more troubling is that our judicial system charges a desperate woman with abuse and sets a bail of $150,000. The baby was in good health, dressed warmly and not abandoned in a place where he would not be found.
Where is the justice here? We punish people who come into this country illegally, make it next to impossible to seek asylum, discourage immigrants who may need any public assistance. We callously separated children from their parents at the border. At the same time we defund Planned Parenthood and pass laws to limit a woman’s right to choose.
The woman apparently did not speak English and an interpreter was called in. City Prosecutor Kuhse states he does not know what her level of knowledge was about the law and what her options were. Well, I think most of us could guess.
While abandoning an infant cannot be condoned, neither can the bail and charge of abuse be condoned.
Patricia Fuller, Council Bluffs
Mother deserves compassion
It was both heartbreaking and inconceivable to me that a young mother who apparently couldn’t care for her son and chose to place a warm blanket around her newborn and put him on a doorstep, knowing someone would find and care for him, would then be arrested for child abuse.
On the other hand, a mother can willingly kill her baby through abortion, walk away with no consequences, and simply be told that it was OK because it was her choice. Maria Paiz-Perez is being charged with child abuse, but the most horrific child abuse is the infant torn from the womb with no one to protect it, and we turn a blind eye.
How have we come to this point in our society? I immediately thought of the Old Testament verse from Isaiah 5:20, which says, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil.” It’s a frightening warning.
I say Maria Paiz-Perez should be shown compassion, not jailed.
Margo Carlson, Lincoln
This is insanity
An article in the April 9 World-Herald related several acts of insanity: At 4 a.m., a man is breaking into homes in west Omaha. He enters a home with an open garage door. With a blood-curdling scream “like an animal,” he fights the man of the house, a UFC fighter. Police arrive and he is arrested.
Cited for suspicion of trespassing, he is promptly released.
The most insane act in all of this — the mere trespassing charge.
James E. Burns, Omaha
Path to property tax relief
I sympathize with State Sen. Linehan in her efforts to put a property tax relief bill across the finish line. As I read her comments, it brought back not so pleasant memories of my own struggle with the school lobby during my term as chair of the Legislature’s Education Committee.
Make no mistake, the lobbyists working for schools, big and small, are a powerful force. They exert tremendous and constant pressure on the senators. Sen. Linehan’s remarks about hearing just “no, no, no” ring very true.
I was beyond frustration after numerous tries at communication and compromise to get a school funding bill passed. You’d only have to read the transcript of that day in the Legislature to see how I vented my frustration. We did get a bill passed, but the memories remain.
I know school administrators and the lobbyists they hire are only doing their jobs. They want education to be supported and adequately funded in this state. But my message today is to the taxpayers of this state who so desperately want (and should receive) property tax relief. Remember that all property tax is local. If the roadblock to the current legislation are the school officials, perhaps it’s time for you, as a taxpayer, to talk to those school officials. You pay their salaries, after all. Talk to your school board representatives.
I don’t doubt that every taxpayer in this state wants a good education for our children. But there’s a balance to be had. Both sides need to give on this matter, because at the end of the day we’ve been at this long enough. It’s time to give real property tax relief to Nebraskans.
Kate Sullivan, Cedar Rapids, Neb.
former state senator, District 41
VA is doing it right
I would like to share a little bit about the veterans hospital. Today I had an appointment that I needed to attend. No, it was nothing to do with the virus, but it was also one that could not be done over the phone.
When I first pulled in at the VA, I was greeted at a checkpoint. The individual asked me a set of questions, and depending on my answers dictated what parking lot I would park in. There is a different entrance depending on your answers to the questions. Once in my designated entrance, I was met with the questions again. I passed the question and then I was asked if I had an appointment and who I was going to see. Now it was off to my appointment. But wait, I was not going alone. Yes, I was escorted to my appointment. My escort opened doors for me and pushed the buttons on the elevator. I did not touch anything. Once my appointment was complete, the escort walked me to the exit.
The VA employees are providing the escorts, monitoring the parking lot and, I’m sure, many other functions. They are still employed and not laid off.
Did I feel I was not trusted to not wander around? No, not at all. They are protecting myself and others.
In my opinion, this VA should be the example of how each of us should treat this virus. My hat goes off to each and every person at the VA. You are doing one stand-up job.
Todd Hering, Omaha
Let’s all keep a record
I know that parents are talking about their children’s online learning at home, and I bow to all of the teachers who suddenly find themselves teaching under incredibly unfamiliar circumstances. I am a retired teacher and cannot resist putting my two cents’ worth in. I am hoping that parents and teachers will encourage their students of all ages to keep a journal of their own observations, opinions and activities during this amazing historic event that we are all in together.
Each one of us will have our own experience, aside from the collective experience. What an opportunity! We are participants, willing and unwilling, in the biggest global event in the history of the world! Our experiences will be family gold in the generations to come. In the years ahead, history books will be divided into two sections: Pre-COVID-19 and Post-COVID-19. These journals will be stored in “the cloud,” but they must also be made into hard copies as well, to ensure a long life as technology evolves.
We all have front row seats on an event that, quite possibly, is changing our lives forever. We must not let our own involvement slip by unrecorded.
Mary-Alice Hurlburt, Omaha
Extra time to enjoy the OWH
Just want to say thanks to the World-Herald staff and paper carriers for continuing on the job! We’ve always liked to have that second cup of morning coffee and read the paper, news stories to cartoons. Now that we are inside even more, it’s an extra pleasure to leisurely enjoy reading it “cover to cover.”
Brenda Ray, Fremont, Neb.
Golf and its complications
I’m glad to hear we can keep golfing if we use caution, but in truth I’m not too worried about catching the coronavirus. For years I’ve been hitting my ball and then trying to find it in ponds, creeks, cattails and marshes — I need protection from malaria and dengue fever, not COVID-19.
Bruce Sprain, Glenwood, Iowa
The comfort of music
To Omaha’s health care team: God bless you for your work during this tragic time in world history.
I learned that persons are dying alone without the comfort of a hand to hold, familiar faces or even the prayers of a holy person by their side. That is heart-aching.
Please consider providing patients with headphones to ease their suffering as they pass. A favorite artist or song may not save their life, but it could make their last moments on Earth more peaceful.
As for me, I pray I do not need this gift of music on my deathbed so soon, but if I do, please consider borrowing my mother’s AirPods, place them in my ears and play Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.”
Steve Ritzdorf, Omaha
Postal Service went extra mile
I would like to recognize the Omaha postal workers who helped recover an item. I had ordered aloe vera gel, an ingredient used to make homemade hand sanitizer. The empty packaging arrived with a note from the Omaha Postal Service stating the item got loose and was separated from the package. As suggested, I contacted them and provided a detailed description.
Since this is a sought-after item nowadays, I did not expect it to be recovered. A few days later, I was surprised to receive a phone call from Linda at the Omaha postal “article recovery” area telling me the aloe vera had been found and that it would be mailed to me. I received it a day later.
I want to publicly thank these workers for going that extra mile and delivering an outstanding service.
Sandra Kahlandt, Decatur, Neb.
