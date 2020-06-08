What’s the way forward?
As a young white man I participated in racial protests and demonstrations back in Chicago during the late 1960s and early 1970s and saw real police brutality and racial injustices firsthand. Much good eventually came of this, as civil rights for minorities were cemented in law and many took advantage of the educational and career opportunities. Alas, it was not enough. Perhaps it was because the respective minority communities did not have enough say in what should have been done. We’ll never know for sure.
As State Sen. Megan Hunt’s June 1 Midlands Voices essay suggested, I will now be quiet concerning the state of racial inequities in our otherwise great country. As an old white man, I now wait for the leaders of the communities of color to come forward with a statement concerning what they want to have happen and a plan for how to get there.
Just saying “trash the current status quo” is not enough. We know that it’s broken. Tell us how to fix it.
John Glazeski, Omaha
Attack on Kleine is wrong
Our community should be very thankful that Don Kleine serves as our county attorney. He is a dedicated public servant who cares that justice is administered fairly! Any suggestion that he should be removed or resign from the Creighton Prep board should be ignored. As a Prep grad, I am thankful that a person with his talent is willing to serve on the board.
Terry Haney, Omaha
Grand jury is definitely needed
When push comes to shove, the only thing that matters in Jake Gardner’s alleged shooting of James Scurlock during a protest demonstration in Omaha is that Scurlock would probably be alive today had Gardner not been illegally armed. Gardner’s action constituted a provocation, a goading and an antithesis to the very reason that people gathered in the first place. When a white man brandishes a weapon and then handles it in full public view in a threatening manner, would you not be afraid for your safety and very life? If it were me, I would expect a bad outcome and be fearful, and I would take measures to protect myself.
Bring on the grand jury. There is much beneath the surface that needs to be heard.
Ron Holscher, Ogallala, Neb.
‘Tear down’ is the wrong idea
The World-Herald’s headline for State Sen. Megan Hunt’s June 1 guest column (“Seek justice and fix a broken system”) misrepresents her stated goal: “We built this system and we have a duty to tear it down to build a better, safer future for our brothers and sisters.” That sounds suspiciously like the “revolution” that Bernie Sanders has been calling for, and not “fixing a broken system”!
There is no doubt that the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis was an abomination and needs to be addressed in a rational and substantive manner. Every responsible American should be enraged by his needless demise. Yes, absolutely, there are racist and irresponsible policeman who need to be expunged from police forces. To taint every police force for the actions of a few, or to call racism “systemic,” as many are, is irresponsible.
Ms. Hunt calls for the election of “progressive” politicians. But are not the mayors and most of the council members of cities like Minneapolis, New York City, Chicago, etc., “progressive” officials? Are these cities not where most of the major issues are found?
The public unions for police, firemen and teachers in major cities are often the primary supporters of those “progressive” officials, and is it not they who often protect irresponsible and incompetent members from being fired, be they racist, irresponsible policemen, or incompetent teachers who have somehow achieved seniority? It has become so ridiculous that “progressive” city leaders and their supporters are calling for the defunding of police forces? Is total anarchy their intended goal?
There are certainly issues that need to be addressed — but are they not primarily educational and economic, to assist lower-income individuals achieve the opportunities that avail themselves to the majority of Americans?
G.R. Florine, Omaha
The path to resolution
One police officer who commits inhumane and reprehensible actions is not representative of all law enforcement. One rioter who engages in illegal and immoral acts of violence against persons or property is not representative of every earnest and honest protester. Both have behaved in ways that diminish their own humanity, damage the broader society they share and perpetuate stereotypical reactions by others.
As soon as any of us judges entire groups of people by the actions of the few bad actors in their midst, and then behaves toward any individual based solely on their membership in that group, we are equally as culpable as the other.
When our institutions project disregard for the value and sanctity of life at its most vulnerable stages, they should not be shocked that citizens adopt a perspective that similarly devalues life at every turn.
Unfortunately, the wanton destruction we have witnessed will do precisely nothing to further any sense of justice but instead will be taken as confirmation of existing biases, further fuel prejudice and lead to a hardening of hearts and opinions. In the process, the means by which actual and positive change might be accomplished will be further damaged and the community diminished and weakened.
We all share the blame, but the path to resolution will emerge only if we all willingly accept and share the responsibility, not as members of some social or ethnic group, but as individual members of the human race.
Tim R. Riley, Omaha
