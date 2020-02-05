Trump trial closing arguments aim at voters, history (copy)

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during closing arguments in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol on Monday. 

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Vote to convict Trump

Well, it seems we are at the point where the Senate is ready to confirm their predetermined verdict that Trump is above the law, that he can do whatever he wants. To me, this defines his entire privileged life, one of self-interest, lies and lack of accountability. Now most Republican senators will sit, stay, lie down, beg and roll over, in order to please their master. How pathetic.

The House committee has presented facts of Trump’s actions and his attempted cover-up, in which the Senate is complicit. His defense team could not deny the facts, so they attacked the impeachment process while claiming Trump’s actions were not illegal. Ben Sasse claims this is all a “clown show.” He is a participant, as is Deb Fischer.

The Republican Party needs to change its color from red to yellow so as to accurately reflect its lack of courage.

It is time for the Senate to ignore Mitch McConnell and Trump. Time to stop the slide toward autocracy, time to stop corrupting the elections and time to fulfill their oath to defend America and the Constitution. It is time to convict and remove this unstable, incompetent and narcissistic little person from office before he does more damage.

James Byrk, Plattsmouth

Impeachment was ill-founded

I keep reading about the Senate not wanting to seek “new facts.” That, to me, means someone has already presented some facts. I’ve watched dozens hours of testimony in the House and dozens more hours of pontificating by the House team to the Senate. But I’ve not heard a single fact yet.

In an impeachment hearing (not the same as a trial), the House is supposed to present the “facts” they found warranting an impeachment, then the Senate simply votes on the facts as presented. The Senate is not tasked with seeking the facts the House failed to present.

So, since the House failed to present any facts, the Senate should not find for the impeachment.

More dishonesty by both politicians and the media.

Steven Wiseman, Bellevue

GOP failure will spur left-wing surge

I’m a very disappointed Republican. I’m ashamed of the way our Republican leaders are acting like the current situation in the White House is normal. Their silence encourages increasingly outrageous and dangerous behavior from the president.

The impeachment is irrelevant. American voters have already decided that they are tired of the bullying and buffoonery coming from the White House. At this time next year a Democrat will be president. Republicans will have lost one Senate seat, maybe two. After another two-year cycle, the Republicans will have lost their Senate majority. Democrats will hold both chambers of Congress and the White House.

The cowardly lions should have confronted the man behind the curtain. Our country is about to take the sharpest left turn in our history. Our invertebrate Republican leaders can have all the credit and watch their government from the sidelines for a generation.

Frank Logan, Bellevue

Iowa caucuses chaos

What went wrong? Who won? Who lost? And these people want to run everything? Green New Deal, open borders, free health care for illegals, free everything, etc., etc. — they can’t even run their own elections.

Maybe they should start with something simple like delivering the mail or running a railroad. But wait, we’ve tried that.

Another possibility could be more sinister. The Los Angeles Times is reporting that the app used to tally all the votes was created by a tech firm co-founded by Gerard Niemira and Krista Davis, two veterans of the failed Hillary Clinton 2016 presidential campaign. Could this be just a case of planned caucus chaos, with Hillary coming in to save the day?

Klaus P. Lindner, La Vista

The voters did decide

Some Pulse writers have argued against President Trump’s impeachment by saying, “Let the voters decide.” Actually, the voters did decide — Hillary Clinton got the majority of the people’s votes in the last election. It was the Electoral College that decided that Mr. Trump was the winner. I know, I know — it’s the way the Constitution works. I just want to point out that the majority of those who cast a ballot did not vote for Donald Trump.

Patricia Ohlmann, Seward, Neb.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started