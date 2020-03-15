Virus questions need answers
Here are some questions that people need answers to as we move forward with this health issue. I realize the answers may not yet be known or available. Questions about COVID-19:
» How to determine when people are recovered?
» Will many infected patients get better for a time and then relapse?
» Can recovered people infect others?
» Once a person is recovered, will they then have an immunity and if so, for how long?
» In the future, will COVID-19 become, like the flu, something that requires an annual vaccine against the most common strains?
Robert Gronstal, Omaha
Be mindful of seniors’ virus risk
The coronavirus has certainly forced our government authorities to make some quick, difficult and painful decisions. I understand that restricting public gatherings will slow the spread and help our medical resources from being overwhelmed. But think this through: If you close schools, parents are then forced to use grandparents as their daycare providers. You have now exposed one of the most at-risk age groups to all the super virus spreaders of the least at-risk group.
Tom Ohrt, Waterloo, Neb.
School paras’ needs
With the closing of Omaha Public Schools and other public schools, please remember that the paras will not get paid. Any of the hourly workers will not have the money to pay their bills, but they work just as hard as the teachers, who will have their wages.
I implore the school board to find the money to pay these valuable educators who play such a big part in the education of our children.
Marianne Hall, Omaha
One silver lining
Maybe now is a good time to enjoy sitting on the porch or perhaps a game of pitch with neighbors and friends.
Arva Herman, Omaha
Can Trump walk the walk now?
“Anyone can hold the helm when the sea is calm” — Publilius Syrus.
With all the turmoil surrounding us now, where is our fearless and narcissistic president?
Leadership is easy when no problems arise — when everything is calm. It is when waves form that the leader must use skills and influence to successfully lead the crew through rough times. Challenging circumstances are where those directing others rise to the occasion.
Time to prove that you are as good as you say you are, Mr. Trump!
Donn Seidholz, Omaha
Trump and public trust
Mr. Becker (March 11 Pulse) is correct that Democrats do not give the president credit. This is nothing new and has always been part of the political process — take credit for achievements and blame problems for measures started by previous administrations. I note Mr. Becker used a fictional cancer cure, rather than Trump’s only real accomplishment — a tax cut, actually crafted by Speaker Paul Ryan, that does skew benefits toward the wealthy.
His other actions/policies need to be objectively scrutinized — wall, tariffs, EPA, education, reducing safety nets, immigration (remember Obama was called the deporter in chief), etc. — to see if they are beneficial or damaging to the country.
No president is perfect. They make mistakes. More important is that they acknowledge them and try to make corrections. Being honest goes a long way to gaining trust.
Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Neb.
Specious attacks against president
It is disquieting and a regrettable source of dismalness to read the anti-Trump letters in the Public Pulse; these letters all share a similar pattern. At the same time, these letters are revealing in two particulars:
The first particular concerns the writer’s chosen language, both its tenor and what must have been deliberately selected characterizations of the person, Donald Trump. A review of just a few of these letters yields a sample of commonly used ad hominem attacks: dictator-glorifying; egomaniac; psychopath; one-way brain; truly indecent; dishonest; corrupt; menacing; a cancer; a lack of decency, honor, empathy and compassion; pathological lying; his cruelty; utter lack of moral compass; the miserable excuse of a human being; racist; bigot, homophobe. There are many others, but these will do to make the point: the need to resort to this level of scurrility reveals an under-developed or uneducated mind incapable of an informed judgment, and not a bit helpful to a civil discussion.
The second particular is this: Each of these letters is either specious or vacuous, often both in the same letter.
David Clements, Omaha
Red-light runner solution
I know a way to help reduce property taxes and reduce the number of people running red lights. Council Bluffs still has cameras installed along Broadway and when they catch you the fine is $100. I found out when I was coming home from volunteering for the Red Cross at the CHI hospital blood drive.
Jerry Golmanavich, Omaha
Nebraska needs tax relief now
The legislation to reduce Nebraska property taxes is near the goal line and needs to pass. How bad are Nebraska’s property taxes? Two good friends have moved to Texas in the last four months, both citing Nebraska’s tax situation.
One friend wrote: “Nebraska really needs to do something … to keep the people that grew up and raised families here. People WILL move away from Nebraska so that they can afford to retire. In Texas, we can retire with a little extra money in our pockets as an added bonus.”
Another friend wrote: “Property tax levies on near million-dollar homes in my area are only 61% of my former Sarpy County levy (tax cost is 1.4% vs. 2.29% of assessed value) in my Fort Worth suburb of Cleburne. The Homestead Act exempts some of a home’s value, and applies to ALL homeowners, not just older folks with lower incomes like in Nebraska. Texas has no state income tax, and I have no wheel tax. I only pay $200 to register my car, regardless of the value or car type.”
When I ask, I’ve found that the strong majority of Nebraskans are not OK with our high tax rates. I’m very concerned that this session will not pass any substantive measure to reduce our excessive property tax levels. State senators, failure is not an option in this competitive world! Please get along, execute and put principle and families — your most important customers — above special interests. Our financial health depends on it.
Jerry Pascale, Omaha
Blame rests with Ricketts and clique
The World-Herald editorial on March 12 attempts to lay the sole blame on the Legislature for not addressing the property tax/school funding issue. I agree that “stalemating — session after session” has occurred, but there are other factors to be considered.
The stalemate began when this governor was elected in 2014. The governor’s primary goal has been to cut both personal and corporate income tax rates. The governor also appears to hold an underlying disdain for public education.
The governor poured part of his inherited wealth into 2016 state legislative races to defeat state senators who had defied him in the 2015 and 2016 sessions. Before the beginning of the 2017 legislative session, a group of senators loyal to the governor decided who would serve as chairs of the legislative committees. Today the chairs of the Education and Revenue Committees share the governor’s view on taxes and his disdain for adequate state aid for public education.
Ultimately the blame for this “stalemate” lies with the citizens who vote for bully billionaires who are only interested in how government can benefit them. In both the 2014 and 2018 gubernatorial election there were candidates who understood very well how government is best when it serves the common good.
Having lived in rural Nebraska for seven decades, I fail to find the logic in rural citizens voting against their own interests.
Ron Todd-Meyer, Lincoln
Seniors’ heavy tax burden
Regarding James E. Burns’ March 12 Pulse letter on Social Security taxation in Nebraska: My mother moved to South Dakota, two hours away from her kids and her grandchildren, before she retired, specifically to avoid such taxation problems. We can do better. I know my kids would greatly appreciate having their grandma closer.
Traci Prauner, Omaha
‘Hero of the Rhine’ connection
Imagine my surprise when I saw the March 7 World-Herald article “Hero of the Rhine,” about a local who served with, and may have known, my grandfather 75 years ago. Raymond Nicholson was also a part of 9th Armored Division’s effort in taking and holding the Remagen bridge over the Rhine River. Growing up, all I knew about my grandfather’s service in WWII was that he helped hold the Remagen bridge. As I grew older, I learned how significant of an event this was!
The article written by Mr. Liewer provided insight into my grandfather’s service during WWII. It was fascinating to read the description of 2nd Lt. Timmermann’s return home that was similar to my grandfather’s. After the horrors of war Raymond walked alone to his home at night from the train station to his wife and baby girl. The end of war did not bring ticker-tape parades for everybody, and we need to remember to honor those who served us then as well as now.
Soren Nicholson, Fort Collins, Colo.
