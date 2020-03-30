Understand the virus facts
The Omaha World-Herald has done a fantastic job researching, source checking and reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic — 250 articles and counting. Included in this vast reporting is a lot of information about the virus and its spread, specifically as it differs from the influenza strains. Why, then, are people still writing to the Public Pulse contradicting proven data with misinformation or opinion?
First, COVID-19 (or coronavirus) is not the flu. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the coronavirus is “very much more transmissible than flu and more importantly, it’s significantly more serious” — with a mortality rate approximately 10 times higher than the 0.1% for the flu, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Please, people, if in question, do as President Ronald Reagan’s adviser on Russian affairs, Suzanne Massie, taught him, quoting the Russian proverb, Doveryai, no proveryai: “Trust, but verify.” Our go-to for clear data and reasoning about the pandemic, according to health officials and pandemic experts, should be the following: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the WHO (World Health Organization) and our local public health officials.
Magan Smith, Omaha
Local leaders know best
News that President Trump is considering labeling regions of the country by COVID-19 risk is troubling for two reasons.
Within regions — even those that will probably be termed “low risk,” like Nebraska — there may be hot spots that require local restrictions. Secondly, such labels will put political pressure on local and state officials to abandon their pandemic abatement plans because “the president says they’re not needed.”
Gov. Ricketts, Mayor Stothert and their teams of medical and administrative advisers have done an outstanding job of managing the pandemic thus far, and the last thing they need right now is interference from a president who is probably ill-informed to advise them on how to do their jobs.
Bob Gerken, Omaha
Ricketts’ briefings are helpful
Having been a critic of Gov. Ricketts in past letters to the Public Pulse, I must commend him on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic here in Nebraska. His briefings are informative and straightforward. He helps put one’s mind at ease a bit. Thank you!
Gary Brehmer, Pender, Neb.
Flu comparison is misleading
Neil Willer’s letter (March 26 Pulse) comparing COVID-19 numbers to those of annual influenza does not take into account that vaccines and treatments exist for annual influenza, whereas no vaccine and no known treatments currently exist for COVID-19. Would someone please provide The World-Herald with a model of what last year’s infection and death rate for influenza would have looked like if these mitigating tools did not exist and influenza had been allowed to spread unchecked? That might make a comparison possible.
Gerald Sertterh, Omaha
A need for respect
It is very sad that the former first lady and other citizens have an attitude of criticism, unthankfulness and lack of respect for our president and his health team who are doing their best to fight this unseen enemy to protect our country.
This is a time for all of us to support, pray for and respect our leaders.
Jean Lawson, Omaha
OPD helicopters
Deputy Police Chief Kerry Neumann used a poor choice of words when he said the two police department helicopter crashes were “a blessing in disguise.” Anytime inadequate oversight and training cause a multimillion-dollar loss to Omaha taxpayers, it’s hard to see a blessing.
Managing any safe flight department requires adherence to rigorous maintenance and training standards. There are many excellent examples in the area. It would have been a “blessing” if somebody had seen the need before two accidents. I applaud the new manager, Frank Peck, for his intention to strive for accreditation in the Airborne Public Safety Association.
Carl Brady, Omaha
CWS fallout
I know it’s a blow to Omaha to cancel the College World Series. I wish they could find a way to have it. While I’m worried about the loss for our city and the players’ fans, I recall hearing that some of these star athletes use the “road to Omaha” as a road to a career in the major leagues. I just hope the college athletes who may have hopes for the majors can find their dream.
Roda Elman, Omaha
Educators’ uplifting spirit
Our Millard teachers just drove through our neighborhood with decorated cars and car horns blaring, to wave at their students and families.
I know other districts have done the same thing, and I just applaud you all! You are the very best!
Kathy (Bloom) Scudder, Omaha
