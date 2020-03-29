Understand the seriousness
A recent comment from a citizen said they were sick and tired of the media continuing to destroy our country, etc., because he feels COVID-19 is a media event. He feels that social distancing and the cancellation of large events is a “knee-jerk” reaction.
Perhaps the most outrageous comment was that he felt that restaurants should stay open and use every other table. Can you imagine how easy this could spread with servers moving from table to table? How could anyone put servers and staff at that great of a risk just so people can eat in a restaurant?
He compared this pandemic to the flu? This is not the flu. Your chance of dying with this virus is higher. The amount of hospitalizations is much higher, and we clearly see on every major network that hospitals and staff are overwhelmed.
What is happening has nothing to do with the media. It has nothing to do with the economy. It should have nothing to do with who you voted for. The entire world is suffering. Medical experts have said this is like nothing we have seen before. So to this person who wrote in and is apparently struggling to understand why some businesses are open and some are not — well, here you go: Grocery stores, Menards, Costco, gas stations, pharmacies are essential businesses.
Maybe instead of looking for a fight over politics, you should be thanking the people who work in these essential businesses for their service to this country. Without them what would we do? I personally think they are the unsung heroes.
Julie Lawlor, Bennington
Fine job by president
As we all know, hindsight is 20/20. This is true in almost all phases of life — none more so than politics, where being second-guessed goes with the territory, never more so than now. I mention this in the context of the job that President Trump has done on behalf of our country, our entire country, in an effort to limit the deaths and economic damage of the coronavirus, a virus the likes of which haven’t been seen in over 100 years, maybe never.
It is my opinion that, under incredibly difficult circumstances, President Trump and the highly credentialed team of health professionals, business leaders and others he has assembled have all performed very admirably on our behalf. And for that, we should all be grateful.
Was there a misstep or two in the early going? Perhaps. What would any reasonable person expect when we were dealing with an unprecedented and invisible enemy like this virus? That said, on balance, President Trump and his team have done an extraordinary job for all of us.
In spite of that, there are those who seem to take great personal pleasure in publicly blasting Trump for literally everything he does — even in a scenario like this, when the good far outweighs the bad. Is this a time for the ridiculously biased mainstream media, the who-cares-about celebrities, the won’t-get-over-it Trump haters and the out-of-touch liberals to advance their hatred of Donald Trump at the expense of the well-being of our country as a whole? I don’t think so. I think those that do are misguided and maybe even un-American.
Bob Davis, Omaha
Ricketts/Trump contrast
I hadn’t been a big fan of Gov. Ricketts before, but I must say he is to be commended for his handing of the coronavirus crisis. His actions have been decisive and timely. He has communicated clearly, factually and frequently to the citizens of Nebraska. His daily updates are actually somewhat calming, as he and the rest of our state and local leadership seem to have the situation under control.
Contrast this with our president, who is barely able to read the statements someone else has written for him. When he strays from the script, his unfounded speculation, half-truths and pettiness only undermine public confidence. Fortunately he does have some competent people around him. One has to wonder how long they will be allowed to continue in their roles.
Duane Bier, Omaha
This help got us home
We are five Omaha friends who recently returned from a long-planned trip to Morocco — not exactly in the way we had anticipated. On the last leg of our trip, the Moroccan government suddenly and without warning closed the country’s borders to all international travel, in or out. We spent a few anxious days scrambling to find some way to get back home, until the U.S. consulate in Morocco arranged evacuation flights out.
There were a number of newspaper and online articles about American travelers stranded abroad, particularly in Peru and Morocco, expressing frustration and dissatisfaction with the lack of attention, information or response from the U.S. government to the situation. We shared many of those frustrations as we watched daily evacuation flights provided by various EU countries for their citizens.
That said, we are home now and want to provide some credit where it’s due. While in Morocco we were in constant touch with staff in both Sen. Fischer’s and Gov. Ricketts’ offices. These two officials were very proactive in communicating their concerns about stranded Nebraskans to the White House and State Department, advocacy we feel was crucial in prompting action. Eventually, consular staff in Morocco organized an evacuation effort out of Marrakesh, manned by young staffers who volunteered to conduct the process at the airport. That process was masterful — well organized, efficient, smooth and friendly — supporting us through London and back to Chicago.
We don’t know how to thank them all in person, but at least want to express our appreciation publicly in the local forum.
Pamela Griffin, Jean Ann Ballard, Ward Peters, Terry and Catherine Ferguson, Omaha
U.S. needlessly harms itself
The coronavirus is bad, but it will not destroy our nation or our society. Unfortunately, the government response may destroy it. National and state suicide should be against the law.
John Zapotocny, Omaha
Action has been appropriate
I have one question for Neil Willer regarding his letter to the editor on March 26: Have you been living in a vacuum for the last several months? Here are some facts to consider before you accuse anyone of overreacting.
The first cases in the U.S. and South Korea were discovered at almost the exact same time. South Korea did all the right things that Mr Willer calls “overreacting.” The result — their new cases have already hit a plateau and are starting to decline.
On the other hand, for at least several weeks, President Trump and his administration did almost nothing except claim the Democrats and the media were stoking fear and panic to help defeat him in the election. The result — our new cases don’t appear to be anywhere near plateauing and we officially lead the world in the number of confirmed cases, surpassing even China, which has about four times the population of this country.
I’m just happy that a number of governors in this country have “overreacted” and closed nonessential business and restricted groups to help stem the spread of this virus.
Errol Waits, Omaha
Landlords and equity
Halting of evictions for non-payment of rent is a reasonable policy, provided the evictions for rule of law violations can still be enforced.
The governor should also consider the fact that owners of these properties do have financial obligations including real estate taxes, utilities, property care including maintenance of the tenant premises, and mortgage payments.
I assume that there will be follow-up by the governor and other advocates to help the owners of the properties to receive forbearance, from all of the entities involved in collecting for services listed above, from payments for the services provided?
Randy Lenhoff, Omaha
Shelter needs donations
The COVID-19 sickness has certainly taken its toll on many businesses and families across the United States and throughout the greater Omaha area. The Open Door Mission, who currently provides shelter for hundreds of Omaha’s homeless men, women and children, has felt the effect of these unfortunate circumstances. As the staff seek to serve these vulnerable individuals in various ways, we need the community’s help in order to provide for our homeless neighbors.
From donating cleaning supplies to becoming financial donors, we need your advocacy. Right now, we are asking for the caring people of Omaha to lend a giving hand to us in this dire time. By giving to the Open Door Mission, you are providing for the overall safety and well-being of the homeless families in Omaha.
John Horsechief, Omaha
Restaurant guide was great
A “special thank you” to the Omaha World-Herald for publishing a list of restaurants that are offering carry out and/or delivery in Omaha. Several of my favorite restaurants were listed, and I enjoyed driving out to one of them and picking up some pizzas for some dear elderly friends and relatives. We didn’t have to travel far, and someone put the pizzas in the back of my SUV. Then, my little lady friend delivered them to the doors of special neighbors and relatives. It made us both feel good to be able to brighten some other folks’ days.
Please reprint the two-page list of restaurants with phone numbers and addresses sometime, and again, thank you for putting such a nice list of participating restaurants together. It’s great to have such a nice list during these difficult days of our lives!
Bob Christensen, Omaha
