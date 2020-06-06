Understand military’s proper role
As a retired U.S. Army officer, I share the same alarm expressed by retired senior military leaders over the U.S. president’s statement to employ active-duty military forces to patrol designated cities in an attempt to contain the violence and associated looting. This plan is illegal and places our own military against the values service members have sworn to uphold and defend.
First, the employment of the U.S. military for the purpose of domestic law enforcement violates the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, which forbids such an action unless authorized by the U.S. Constitution or an act of Congress.
Second, even under the Insurrection Act of 1807, the states are not requesting federal help in the form of the military to enforce state law, nor has the U.S. president justified what is happening a violation of federal law that the states are not enforcing.
Finally, the escalation of force will not improve race relations, promote social justice or address the numerous issues related to law enforcement and institutional racism that are at the heart of the crisis facing our nation. If anything, this military action will be likened to an authoritarian state that the U.S. has historically criticized and when necessary, went to war against.
Frederick Wong, Omaha
Kleine is a level-headed professional
I have to ask: What do people want in a county attorney? Do they want someone who mindlessly exercises the power of that office to satisfy the loudest voices outside his door, or do they want someone who studies the available facts of a situation and makes a professional application of the law to those facts? If they want a knee-jerk reactor, they don’t want a county attorney at all; they want a lynch mob. If they want a mature, tested, professional making these difficult decisions for this community, they have Don Kleine.
For over 30 years I worked on major criminal cases for the people of Nebraska with the Nebraska Department of Justice. I know Don Kleine’s work. He is a level-headed professional. In a moment of crisis like this, we should consider ourselves very lucky to have a county attorney who thinks with his head rather than his emotions and applies the law, rather than passion, in making crucial and incredibly difficult decisions on behalf of our community.
J. Kirk Brown, Omaha
Protests fine; mob attacks, no
The proclaimed chasm that heretofore divided the American people has become even wider. The nation was united in revulsion at the criminal cruelty that led to George Floyd’s death. We were united in backing an enraged people’s right to protest that atrocity.
What divided America were the methods and means protesters began using within hours of the Minneapolis riot — the attacks on police with bottles, bricks and Molotov cocktails and killings. If mob tactics are now how we make change and alter public policy, the democratic republic is dead and we have gone full Third World.
Greg Weldon, Papillion
A failed president
Kenneth A. Becker writes in the May 24 Public Pulse: “All the Democrats have done for three years is to try and remove Trump from office with phony allegations, corrupt FBI, corrupt CIA, crooked Obama administration and a biased media.”
He further goes on to say that our economy is great because of the increases in the 401 (k) accounts, low unemployment, and other personal observations. Does Mr. Becker not understand that most of the people in our country are not vested in a 401 (k) account, so that means little to the average citizen? Does he not understand that low unemployment is due partially to people who have given up looking for sustainable employment? Does he not understand that many of the jobs taken by low-paid immigrants are jobs that the average citizen would not want anyway?
And finally, how is it that all — all — of the respected institutions in our country, like the FBI, the CIA, the past Obama administration and all of our media outlets, are all on the wrong side of the logic equation, but Trump is the one we should follow and believe?
Someone whose claim to fame is multiple bankruptcies, stiffing all of the vendors he works with, multiple sexual allegations, coddling world dictators, alienating our allies, ignoring global climate change, tax cuts for his already wealthy friends, ignoring science and going “with his gut,” the list goes on and on. But hey, Trump claims he is the most “stable genius” of all time,” right?
Mr. Becker needs to check the facts, study what is truly happening in our world and then see if he still wants to follow “the most stable genius of all time.” I would surely hope not.
Dwayne Schlesiger, La Vista
