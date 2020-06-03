Two terrible pandemics
I saw a woman today for “anxiety.” I entered the room to greet my longstanding patient, finding her in near-physical distress due to her psychological angst.
“I can’t handle these two pandemics,” she said.
Like many of the patients at the clinic in which I work, she is African American. She is a member of our greater Omaha community, but simply as a consequence of being black, she is more likely to suffer from serious comorbidities related to the novel coronavirus.
She holds fear that her grandchildren, two young boys, will face violence and brutality for the color of their skin. The events of our nation over the past several weeks, most recently the murder of George Floyd, have been nothing but a hostile reminder of this truth.
These painful realities — these pandemics — are borne of the same roots. They are a glaring representation of the systemic racism inherent within our society. Inequality is rampant, and I wish everyone would take this time to force his- or herself to see the ugly disparities amongst our population groups.
Of course, owing to the segregated nature of our city, it is all too easy to ignore this uncomfortable reality. It is convenient to assume it does not exist, or that the “other,” the “not you,” somehow brought his state of existence entirely upon himself; this is an enormous failure to recognize how our history has laid such uneven ground and we have never leveled it.
Let’s find ways to change the system — and ourselves. If two pandemics don’t move us forward, I don’t know what else can.
Sarah Smith, Omaha
Protesters were mistreated
If my car is illegally parked, I get a citation. It isn’t physically damaged with tires slashed by the police. At worst after several citations over several days, it might get booted. Only if it is in the way of safety or daily functioning is it towed away, and even then great care is taken not to damage it.
Why, then, if my body is parked somewhere police don’t think it should be, am I not given a citation but rather physically harmed and gassed? Why is sitting in the middle of a closed-off intersection, as 72nd and Dodge was, such a terrible offense, not harming anyone or any property, to warrant my own police department coming at me with weapons? Again, the road was closed already. Traffic was already being diverted. Protesters were simply sitting still. And they were treated worse than we treat cars that are illegally parked. Since when is physical pain the first tool of our government authorities to “maintain safety”?
This is not my government. This is not my mayor. This is not my police force.
Lisa Kelly, Omaha
Let’s bridge the divide
George Floyd died after being terribly abused by a police officer while three other police officers looked on. As the story spread, the entire country was horrified and incensed. United against the injustice. Within a day the protests began. But the protests were shortlived. They soon evolved into riots. Protesters became vandals. But how many think that people throwing bricks through windows, stealing TV, microwaves and cellphones is an act designed to end racism?
Sadly, there are people on both sides that keep racial division alive. There are some that would not be able to make a living without it. And that is just as hurtful as the knee on the neck. But the officer should be punished to the full extent of the law. And the person that perpetuates the conflict should not be given a platform to live off of it. We do have a freedom of speech right. But when people don’t listen anymore, there will be nobody to offer them the outlet.
Let’s work to end the abuse of power. Whether that power makes someone think they can abuse a man to death or that power convinces some people that they are unable to succeed if some people in another group don’t want them to. We have brain surgeons, heart surgeons, CEOs, Supreme Court justices and even a president that are proof that anyone can succeed.
Kevin Rooney, Omaha
White people, wake up to injustice
Jesus went into the temple and turned over the money lenders’ tables. Should we denounce his violence? Or should we look at ourselves, the reason for his anger, and recognize that his response is proportional to the ugliness of the system?
I have long wondered if “Nebraska nice” is code for conflict avoidant. Now is not the time for truly compassionate, kind neighbors to shy away from uncomfortable truths. Black people are disproportionately dying of COVID-19, losing their livelihoods and dying at the hands of those appointed to serve and protect. Four police officers took George Floyd’s life, and three continue to walk free. White supremacists see a friend in the Oval Office. An Omaha man shot and killed a black 22-year-old protester in downtown Omaha.
Nice people should be full of righteous anger. The coming days and months will answer a pointed question: Do we white people understand what we are pledging when we say, “liberty and justice for all?”
Margi Bielser, Omaha
