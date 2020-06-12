Troubling police statistic
Mr. Sena’s June 9 Pulse letter needs a bit of clarification. First, Mr. Floyd wasn’t shot; he was strangled to death.
Also, Mr. Sena omitted the following from the Washington Post article to which he refers: “Since The Post began tracking the shootings, black people have been shot and killed by police at disproportionate rates — both in terms of overall shootings and the shootings of unarmed Americans. The number of black and unarmed people fatally shot by police has declined since 2015, but whether armed or not, black people are still shot and killed at a disproportionately higher rate than white people.”
We all support good policing and good police. But minimizing the reality that, as in every profession, there are those who abuse their power, does nothing to ensure equal justice nor confidence in our institutions.
No one should die under the circumstances as Mr. Floyd did and have his death minimized as another police shooting statistic and noted as, “it’s just an exception.”
Terry Macholan, Papillion
Military activation has precedent
A recent Public Pulse letter criticized President Trump for activating the military in response to public demonstrations and looting.
The writer was wrong. President Trump has not activated any active-duty troops in response to recent looting. He merely staged 101st Airborne troops in the Washington, D.C., area as a prudent precaution to activate them under the Insurrection Act should the riots get out of control of the police and National Guard.
Many presidents have activated troops as needed under the act:
President George H.W. Bush activated troops in 1992 to quell riots in Los Angeles after the Rodney King verdict.
President Dwight Eisenhower activated the 101st Airborne Division on Sept. 24, 1957, to Little Rock to protect nine students.
President Lyndon Johnson dispatched 11,850 federal troops on April 5, 1968, to quell riots in Washington, D.C. Marines mounted machine guns on the steps of the Capitol.
President Hoover dispatched Gen. Douglas MacArthur to assemble troops on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., on July 28, 1932.
President Washington led troops into western Pennsylvania in October 1794 to put down the Whiskey Rebellion.
G.H. Kuhn, Omaha
