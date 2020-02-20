Council decision is troubling
The Omaha City Council has voted 5-2 to approve the development of a 15-unit condo at 38th and Dewey after residents and the neighborhood association had repeatedly asked to work with the builder for a unit that would fit better the historic neighborhood. “Yes” votes came from three councilmen — Ben Grey, Vinny Palermo and Brinker Harding — showing an obvious lack of understanding behind the reason for the public opposition.
The city established neighborhood associations. It has been the process over the last 10 years to have developers and architects meet with neighborhood associations to hear concerns. In most cases, there is a collaborative effort on both sides. The process builds relationships and makes people feel heard.
The process was not followed in this situation. This issue was rubber-stamped from the beginning.
By voting “yes,” these councilmen have effectively negated years of hard work neighborhood leaders have put into building relationships. The collaborative nature between associations and developers is at risk because of the reasons for their votes, which are shortsighted.
We need to stop rubber-stamping developers who won’t slow their project down long enough to hear from concerned residents.
Jen Bauer, Omaha
Wheel tax is best option
I will be voting no on the $200 million bond issue for Omaha streets. Almost a full quarter of my property tax bill goes to paying off bonds passed already. If there’s a need for more money to subsidize street repair, it should be funded by the wheel tax — that way, all the nonprofits, governments, and churches will at least pay something!
Maybe what we need to ask ourselves as a city is how we got here before we start writing checks. Omaha continues to annex farflung neighborhoods to increase its tax base, but our politicians never seem to do the math for the negative side of that equation, which is all the liabilities of replacing associated roads, sewers, etc., 30 years later. The math is simple. Take all the tax dollars generated in one year for a subdivision and multiply it by 30. If the total is less than what the street costs to replace today, we leave them un-annexed.
If we want our taxes to stay level, we need to be smarter with what neighborhoods we accept — low-density suburban sprawl doesn’t seem to be working for us financially.
Jordan Scupien, Omaha
Many Americans are struggling
Many sources proudly tell us that the United States is in excellent economic times. It is correct that the stock market is doing well. It is also correct that unemployment is low.
However, huge segments of Americans are not sharing in this economic prosperity. The most recent statistics available indicate that nationally, 52.3% of public school students qualify for free or reduced cost for lunch. The statistic is 44.7% for Nebraska, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. As of October last year, that statistic was 46.9% for Lincoln Public School students. For Omaha Public School students, it’s 75.3%.
We believe it is safe to assume that many, perhaps most, parents of these students have jobs. The fact that their children qualify for free or reduced cost for school lunches says a great deal about the wages the parents earn at their jobs. Low unemployment is good, but low unemployment combined with wages that exceed the threshold for free or reduced cost for school lunches would be much better.
It is incredible that we can be content — even be prideful — concerning the United States economy while thousands and thousands of families are obviously struggling. A question for the leaders of our state and our nation: Isn’t there some way to address this striking disparity?
Bonnie and Duane Obermier, Lincoln
Yes to med center plan
There was a recent comment regarding the University of Nebraska Medical Center and its efforts to expand its services as well as its help with the coronavirus. I feel it is commendable that the leaders of the med center and the state and city are doing all they can to expand the med center.
Be it private donations and or public funding, the economic effects are significant, but even more important are the humanitarian efforts the med center and our community are exerting. Yes, there are some risks. I can only hope if I or a member of my family need their expertise, they would be there. Progress is sometimes difficult to quantify, but I am confident with this initiative.
Joe Valenti, Omaha
Consider the financial interest
It would have been more transparent if Matthew Nielsen (Feb. 15 Midlands Voices) had disclosed not only his presidency of the nonprofit Educational Freedom Institute but also that he is executive vice president of Charter One, a for-profit, privately held corporation that makes money by administering charter schools.
If someone advocates for school choice while concealing the fact that they have a financial interest in school choice, that’s problematic.
Gerard Harbison, Lincoln
Protect this life
Ms. Packard’s Feb. 13 letter seemed to be trying to garner sympathy for a woman who “discovered” she was pregnant for a seventh time. Anecdotal evidence of hardship from a pregnancy does not change this fact: It’s either a life (see Scripture quote in Ms. Packard’s letter), or it’s not.
If it is life, we as a society need to protect it. Period.
Lynne Fees, Bennington
Don’t sidestep Republicans’ past
In the Feb. 13 Pulse, Sister Mary Hlas wrote that Democrats won’t work with Republicans. I wonder how young you have to be to become a nun? She must be too young to remember that the Republicans actually stated they would do anything they could to make sure Barack Obama would never be re-elected. Guess she calls this working together?
Currently the House has passed hundreds of bills that Mitch McConnell won’t even bring up to the Senate. Guess she calls this “the Republicans working with the Democrats.” She needs to get out and find out what’s going on in the real world.
Jim Trummer, Omaha
Holocaust history
I am writing in response to the Feb. 8 letter by Charlotte Myers regarding Don Bacon’s Holocaust education. Thank you for mentioning this, as this story needs to be told over and over again! I would like to add some information I feel is also important.
A number we will never know for sure were killed at the camp called Auschwitz (the Nazi given name) in the city of Oswiecim, Poland, and in camps in several countries. One of Hitler’s goals was to create a “perfect” race, blue-eyed, blond-haired German males. He killed or put into physical labor areas anyone not fitting that description.
The day I stood in the Auschwitz museum, they had a flag representing each country of all who perished there. There were 26 flags. As a daughter of non-Jewish Polish parents that survived, I think this point must also be pointed out.
Thank you, Ms. Myers and Mr. Bacon!
P.J. Fidler, Omaha
