In 1992, Jerry moved the corporate office of Tire’s Inc. to 60th and Ames and also opened a retail outlet there. We were filled with enthusiasm, high hopes and admittedly some fear. However, as we integrated into the community, meeting students, parents, teachers and principals, any negative feelings were replaced with respect and admiration and even awe!
We met a young man, Tierre, whose mother was 16 when he was born. Charmaine was dedicated to helping her children achieve and find success. Today, Tierre is 31 years old and a manager at a Target store in California, and we are so proud of him and his mom for “staying the course.”
We created the Winner Circle Program, to help children of the inner city discover self-esteem by setting and achieving academic and citizenship goals. We met people we never would have met. Our world expanded. The Winner Circle became a catalyst in bringing together parents and families who loved their children and wanted to help them set lofty goals and succeed. The crucial difference between us and Winner Circle families was that “they” were presented with a “stumbling block” imposed on them simply because they were black.
How sad and shameful is that? How anti-American? How anti-human?
Another local community involvement has been Jerry’s establishment of The First Responder’s Foundation with Ray Somberg. And being involved with the first responders gave us an opportunity of meeting wonderfully dedicated fire and police professionals who have dedicated their lives to keep us safe.
We applaud these protests, but protests are a first step to work within the system to change the system. We know from experience that people are “good at heart,” as Anne Frank wrote in her diary, and if we work together, we can and must ensure that Martin Luther King’s dream of equality for all is the reality for everyone.
Cookie and Jerry Hoberman, Omaha
It’s not the Prep way
I am one of the many Creighton Prep alums who disagree with Danny O’Byrne’s petition for Don Kleine to resign from Prep’s board. Mr. Kleine applied the law as best he could, then relented to call a grand jury hearing. Getting people to work in government is extremely hard, especially as Don Kleine has done excellent work. Let’s meet and discuss, Danny. This is not the Prep way.
Sandy Buda, Omaha
We can be better than this
So many things recently happening in our country are wrong. A black man dying from an officer kneeling on his neck is wrong. White men chasing down a black man in pickup trucks, shooting him and then using the “N word” to describe his dead body is wrong. People showing up at state capitols with assault rifles is wrong. Our president saying citizens need to be “dominated” and unleashing the military on peaceful protests is wrong. Our president using a military helicopter to disperse a peaceful protest is so appalling and wrong, that I am still in shock that this happened. Our president causing division since taking office is wrong.
Come on, people, we have to be better than this. We must be better than this. I hope that people continue to rise up and demand change so that we can be better than this.
Laurie Gift, Omaha
Statistics on police shootings
Recent protests led to rioting in Omaha with the unfortunate death of a young man in a confrontation with a business owner. No one disputes the death of George Floyd was tragic and unjustified. The officers have been fired and one charged with murder. Protests have developed around the country and their purpose is to condemn Floyd’s death. Unfortunately the protests have led to rioting destroying public and government property. It seems the protesters may be influenced by outside groups intent on causing anarchy. This must be stopped.
According to Jeff Jacoby of the Boston Globe: ”Police brutality is too common in this country. Some people have no business being entrusted with a gun, a badge and the power to arrest. All the same, the Washington Post noted last year, killings by cops are ‘rare outcomes’ in a nation with ‘millions of encounters between police officers and the public.’ ” The Washington Post has been tracking the data since 2014, when Michael Brown was killed by police in Ferguson, Missouri, and it reported this racial breakdown: “45% white men; 23% black men; and 16% Hispanic men. Women have accounted for about 5% of those killed, and people in mental distress about 25% of all shootings. About 54% of those killed have been armed with guns and 4% unarmed.”
“The killing of George Floyd, in other words, was an exception, not the rule,” Jacoby wrote. “Saying so doesn’t make his fate less appalling, it makes it more so.”
Jeff Sena, Bellevue
Burdens on law enforcement
Law enforcement officers are working many hours and are stressed to the max trying to protect citizens and property while also trying to allow protesters to make their voices heard. The potential pool of protesters is huge, while the men and women in blue is finite. When people need police assistance because of a crime, they call the police. The most recent number is 240 million in a year. A huge number of those calls result in successful interactions between the citizenry and police officers. It is unacceptable that any of the calls end unsuccessfully.
Please remember that police officers are human and most try to help the people that call for assistance. They are held to a higher standard and at times of stress. We should all be held to that same standard if we are to find common ground.
Scott Long, Omaha
Don’t use the military this way
Donald Trump is not fit for the office. He welcomes and encourages heavily armed protesters to invade state houses and implicitly threaten lawmakers. He calls for the violent oppression of peaceful, unarmed protesters. He has dispatched active-duty troops for police duty, which is in violation of the Posse Comitatus Act.
He has said, “I’m actually, I guess, the chief law enforcement officer of the country” and apparently in his mind he is the law.
He has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act. This would mean he sees these civil rights protests as an insurrection against the U.S. I think most of us would agree that is a big stretch.
The silence of Don Bacon and Deb Fischer is deafening. If these acts were done by any Democratic president, especially a black one, their screaming would be nonstop. Instead they stand in silence, apparently afraid to draw the Twitter ire of the “great leader.”
No one is in favor of the looting or any violent acts against the police or property. But to conflate peaceful protesters with rioters is wrong. As a retired officer in the Military Police Corps, I studied crowd and riot control. To force peaceful protesters to become “rioters” by boxing them in and then attacking with heavily armed forces with no chance to disperse is also wrong.
Retired Gen. James Mattis, former secretary of defense under Trump, wrote words that should be a wake-up call and warning for the entire country. It is time for the people and especially our representatives to heed them.
Greg Bowzer, Omaha
Slow it down
Several people lately have been charged with driving over 100 mph in Nebraska. There should be a mandatory 24 hours in jail to slow these people down and protect the public from their dangerous driving for a day. It will give them time to reflect on their actions.
Dan Boeckman, Omaha
