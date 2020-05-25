Thanks to those who served
Thank you for your faith
In the country you so love
That you’d offer up your life
In a cataclysmic strife.
Thank you for your courage
Although you shook inside.
You did all that was needed
No matter what the price.
The noise of guns and mortar
Convulsed the fetid air
You saw beloved comrades
Lie bleeding at your side.
You suffered pain and conflict
When required to kill another
Against what you’d been taught,
To love, not hate, your brother.
We call you strong and brave,
And admire your fortitude.
But the toll that it has taken
Is in your mind and soul.
To kill for love of country
And the freedoms we possess
Takes strength we can’t imagine
And thanks are not enough.
Barbara Peckham, Omaha
The Dutch erect a fitting memorial
On Sept. 20, 1944, 48 paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne lost their lives while crossing the Waal River in the Netherlands during Operation Market Garden. Riding in flimsy canvas boats, they used rifle butts for paddles while under heavy enemy fire. Surviving soldiers captured the strategic bridge in Nijmegen and liberated the city. The scene is featured in the movie “A Bridge Too Far.”
Last year on a WWII historical tour of Europe, I had the privilege of visiting the historic bridge and a new one close by. In 2013 the city of Nijmegen constructed their new bridge near that historic site in the river and named it “De Oversteek,” or “The Crossing,” in tribute to the actual event. The new bridge is now one of largest war memorials in Europe.
The names of those 48 troopers who died there are written on 48 pairs of street lights that illuminate the new span. Every evening as darkness falls, the lights repeat that meaningful crossing, slowly blinking on from south to north, progressing at a walking pace as a veteran marches across and finishes with a salute.
After all these years the grateful Dutch still remember what the Americans did there. Every day, a Memorial Day.
Dick Netley, Omaha
A Scientologist?
Is Sen. Sasse a Scientologist? Scientologists adamantly disdain and reject any form of psychology or psychiatry.
Robert Smith, Omaha
Congratulations, graduates
Dear Fremont High School Class of 2020,
Many of us have written about your graduation speaker, but much more important than that speaker is you — each one of you, who in his or her own personal way completed and passed nine weeks of instruction, homework and presentations as part of your senior responsibilities. And you did most of it at home without the support of friends and classmates!
I suspect that your parents, grandparents and other family member are supportive of you and very proud of you. Hats off to you and to your teachers who stood by you during this critical and crucial time.
During this time, you had all the responsibilities but none of the normal senior celebrity that the vast majority of American adults have enjoyed: no prom, no final sports games, no skip day, no Honors Assembly, no graduation parties, no formal graduation ceremony together. Obviously, you held up your end of this contract by earning your diploma! Wow, this is a really big deal!
Being a high school graduate in 2020 is a far cry from being one in the early 1990s. My experience of teenagers today is that most of them are global thinkers with service to their communities as a high priority. They tend to befriend a wide range of companions — not just their same color, income, age or nationality. Today’s students solve problems differently than was done in the 1990s. They tend to think critically, looking past the surface to the fundamental elements or causes of a problem.
I am so grateful for your determination and acceptance of responsibility. I am so proud of you and all your accomplishments. All the credit goes to you, your parents and your teachers. God bless all of you!
Johanna Burnell, RSM, Omaha learner, teacher, administrator for 47 years, public and private
Burdens on essential workers
A friend recently asked me if I knew anybody who had the novel coronavirus. The answer was no. Neither of us had any friends, family or even acquaintances affected by COVID-19. But the question bothered me because I know who is most affected by the virus here in Nebraska, and I wondered if the question implied that “those people” — mostly persons of color and others in low-wage jobs — were doing something wrong.
Workers in meat packing plants, nursing homes and the prison systems are those most affected. And they, in turn, are spreading it into their communities. But why “them”? Why are some of us able to be shielded from this horrible virus that kills or sickens so many of “them”? The answer clearly draws into sharp focus the effect of the economic disparity between those who have and those who have not.
Not everyone has the privilege of nice houses and well-paying jobs. The current pandemic has laid bare the reality that society relies on many people deemed “essential workers” for the rest of us to function. Their jobs take them out into crowded and risky workplaces, with limited protections, no sick or leave benefits, and too often for smaller economic rewards.
Before you judge “them” for all the things you might think they are doing to spread this virus, please consider that our society and economy have created the reality for our “essential workers.” Until society decides that everyone is worthy of a good income and safe living conditions, let’s not judge those who are doing the best they can with what they have to work with.
Susan Haskell, Omaha
