TestNebraska raises concerns
Paul Hammel’s front-page article on TestNebraska in Sunday’s World-Herald (May 17) was greatly disturbing.
The no-bid contract with the Utah-based company with no medical testing experience required only that coronavirus tests produce “accurate results a majority of the time.” This is outrageous.
It is comical to learn that the Utah company was recommended to the Iowa governor by actor Ashton Kutcher. State Sen. Megan Hunt said there was no evidence that Nebraska authorities on pandemics were consulted before signing the contract with the Utah group. Evidently, for Gov. Ricketts, an actor’s recommendation trumps any opinions from UNMC medical professionals.
People need facts in order to make informed decisions on how to be safe in a pandemic. We cannot be confident with the TestNebraska results. The company’s tests yield less than half of the positive results compared with tests done by other labs, even when patient groups are similar.
The bad news is the Utah group only needs to meet the contract requirements a majority of the time. The sad news is Nebraska citizens cannot rely on the test results. Rushing to sign a contract with an inexperienced company is not effective leadership.
Steven M. Watson, Omaha
A big contrast to Sasse
I just finished reading Ben Sasse’s flippant little “speech” to Fremont High School graduates in the Omaha World-Herald. My son is a psychiatric nurse serving in the U.S. Army stationed in Iraq. I would submit that as a mental health professional he helps more people in a day than Ben Sasse has in his entire career.
While Ben Sasse has spent the last five and a half years in the comfort of the US Senate “working” on finding an undocumented hit-and-run driver and “courageously fighting” almost nonexistent third-term abortions (neither effort got anyplace), my son has been helping hundreds of active-duty soldiers, their dependents and veterans dealing with PTSD, drug and alcohol problems, paranoia and schizophrenia, often while treating these patients for other serious medical conditions. This care is often provided under dangerous conditions and at great risk to his own personal safety.
History will remember my son and other mental health practitioners as competent, caring professionals who were there to serve individuals and families in their time of great need. I think that history will look at Ben Sasse and wonder how such an incompetent, unemphatic human being ever got a job, let alone how he got elected to the U.S. Senate.
Chris Richardson, Kearney, Neb.
An F for that speech
I am disappointed and disgusted by Sen. Ben Sasse’s graduation speech to the Fremont High School Class of 2020. Sasse disparaged the graduates, their teachers, attacked mental health professionals and promoted racism. Instead of building our graduates up, he promoted divisiveness and disrespect.
In his speech, Sasse implied the 2020 graduates are lazy and out of shape. (The senator might check the Fremont High track and field records for girls. Nearly every record has been set in the past four years.) He belittled the accomplishments of graduates and rather than inspire, injected international politics into his rambling speech.
I believe Sasse owes an apology to Fremont and all 2020 graduates, educators and mental health professionals.
On behalf of the 28,000 educator members of the Nebraska State Education Association, I congratulate Nebraska’s 2020 graduates. This is a proud moment for you. Your teachers share in your excitement and celebrate accomplishments. We recognize and applaud you for the unique challenges your graduating class has faced.
The Class of 2020 has earned an “A” for tenacity in overcoming the unique challenges created by the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Sasse receives an “F” for a graduation speech that will long be remembered for all the wrong reasons.
Jenni Benson, Lincoln
President, Nebraska State Education Association
Richardson's comments are spot on. For Sasse to attack mental health professionals is unconscionable. Red or blue,Nebraskans should let Sasse know his comments and conduct are unacceptable.
